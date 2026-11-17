Speaking to Inside Edition host Eva Pilgrim, Vogel was asked directly whether she believed he was responsible for Panettiere's death.

She answered: "Absolutely, there's no doubt in my mind."

Vogel went on to explain why she held him responsible, saying: "I had done everything to try to clean up her life, in the end, and I thought we were making amazing progress.

"It was going very well. And then, sadly, she allowed Brian to reel her back in."

Vogel surprisingly skipped her daughter’s funeral in September.