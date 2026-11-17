Hayden Panettiere's Mom Doubles Down on Blaming Star's Ex-Boyfriend for Daughter's Tragic Death and Reveals Why She Skipped Funeral
Nov. 17 2026, Published 8:59 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's mom continues to blame the late star’s ex-boyfriend for her tragic death, despite police ruling out any foul play.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lesley Vogel, 70, claims her daughter's life was getting back on track during her final years before Brian Hickerson re-entered.
'There's No Doubt In My Mind' Hickerson Is To Blame
Speaking to Inside Edition host Eva Pilgrim, Vogel was asked directly whether she believed he was responsible for Panettiere's death.
She answered: "Absolutely, there's no doubt in my mind."
Vogel went on to explain why she held him responsible, saying: "I had done everything to try to clean up her life, in the end, and I thought we were making amazing progress.
"It was going very well. And then, sadly, she allowed Brian to reel her back in."
Vogel surprisingly skipped her daughter’s funeral in September.
'I Didn't Want To Rock The Boat'
The pair had a notoriously stormy relationship, which Vogel claims was kickstarted by her daughter landing a part in hit drama Heroes, which turned her into a global star.
Although she had been invited to attend, she chose to stay away, explaining that she did not want her presence to create further tension. "I just didn’t want to rock the boat," she said. "It was probably for the best."
Despite Vogel’s suspicions, 37-year-old Hickerson has never been charged in connection with her daughter's passing, and police found no signs of foul play.
In October, the Greenville Police Department confirmed that its investigation had been concluded, further revealing that the actress’s death was officially ruled accidental.
'She Couldn’t Physically Function Properly'
A South Carolina coroner also confirmed that the actress died from an accidental drug overdose involving fentanyl. The coroner’s office further established that there were no signs of trauma.
Speaking to a publication in August, Vogel described trying to help the actress through a period when her physical condition had deteriorated, while also becoming increasingly alarmed by Hickerson’s involvement in her personal affairs.
"She was in pain," Vogel said, adding, "She was afraid. She couldn’t physically function properly."
Vogel explained that she took the actress to doctors and arranged massage and acupuncture treatments to address a pins-and-needles sensation in her lower extremities.
The cause of the problem remained unclear, although Panettiere wondered whether it was connected to injuries she sustained while working as a child actress.
The former Nashville star died in a Greenville, South Carolina, apartment on August 16 after taking a toxic mix of fentanyl and other drugs. She was staying with Hickerson and brother Zach at the time.
"Based on the Medical Examiner’s determination and the findings of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere’s death has been ruled accidental," the Greenville Police Department said in a statement released on Wednesday, October 28.
With that ruling, the department noted the investigation into the star's death has been officially closed.
A toxicology report previously revealed Panettiere died from a deadly cocktail of drugs, with the fatal combination including fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine. She was just 36.
An autopsy found no evidence of physical trauma that contributed to her death.
Panettiere had been open about her struggles with drugs and alcohol, which she said started when she was starring on Heroes as a teenager and was given a "happy pill" before a red carpet event after she appeared to be lacking energy.
"I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction," she revealed in a 2022 interview. "As I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without."