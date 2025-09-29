EXCLUSIVE: Why Harry Styles' Pals Are Filled With Fear Over His Blossoming Relationship With 'Kinky and Controlling' Zoë Kravitz

But while the relationship appears to be moving at full speed, those close to Styles fear he could be left heartbroken.

One source claimed: "Harry throws himself into relationships from the start, and it's the same with Zoë. He's practically living in her pocket and has already taken the step of meeting her father. But his friends think she could overwhelm him.

"Zoë is known for being both adventurous and controlling, while Harry values his freedom in every sense. The concern is that she's steering him into situations he isn't prepared for, and that kind of power imbalance could cause real problems."

Another insider said: "Harry has always enjoyed experimenting, but even he feels Zoë's kinks go further than he expected. He's talked about how wild she is, and it's making him second-guess whether he’s the one in control. For someone who's usually the dominant personality in a relationship, this is unfamiliar territory."