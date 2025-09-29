Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Why Harry Styles' Pals Are Filled With Fear Over His Blossoming Relationship With 'Kinky and Controlling' Zoë Kravitz

Photo of Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles' friends think Zoë Kravitz may be too much for the hitmaker.

Sept. 29 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Harry Styles' friends are growing concerned his whirlwind romance with Zoë Kravitz is steering into dangerous territory – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the actress' controlling streak and sexual adventurousness are proving too much even for the famously experimental pop star.

The 31-year-old singer and the 36-year-old actress-director confirmed their relationship last month and have since become one of Hollywood's most high-profile new couples. They were seen holidaying in Tuscany last week, and Styles has already met Kravitz's father, musician Lenny Kravitz, 61.

Zoë Kravitz Too Much To Handle For Harry Styles?

Photo of Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles
Source: MEGA

Styles' friends are concerned for the singer due to his 'controlling' girlfriend.

But while the relationship appears to be moving at full speed, those close to Styles fear he could be left heartbroken.

One source claimed: "Harry throws himself into relationships from the start, and it's the same with Zoë. He's practically living in her pocket and has already taken the step of meeting her father. But his friends think she could overwhelm him.

"Zoë is known for being both adventurous and controlling, while Harry values his freedom in every sense. The concern is that she's steering him into situations he isn't prepared for, and that kind of power imbalance could cause real problems."

Another insider said: "Harry has always enjoyed experimenting, but even he feels Zoë's kinks go further than he expected. He's talked about how wild she is, and it's making him second-guess whether he’s the one in control. For someone who's usually the dominant personality in a relationship, this is unfamiliar territory."

Photo of Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles
Source: @axlsugar/X

They are one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples, but Kravitz may be too much for the singer.

Styles, whose love life has long fascinated fans, was previously in high-profile relationships with Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde. That romance lasted two years before ending in 2023, with reports she was left devastated by the split.

More recently, he dated actress Taylor Russell before their breakup last spring. By contrast, Kravitz ended her three-year relationship with actor Channing Tatum last October, following a marriage to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.

Her friends say she remains fiercely focused on her career, having directed Blink Twice and signed on to star in the sequel to The Batman.

Doomed To Fail?

Photo of Zoë Kravitz
Source: MEGA

Styles is said to be changing his whole life and career for his new girlfriend.

An industry insider claimed: "Zoë is fond of Harry, but she doesn't fall in love the way he does. She takes a practical view of relationships, and right now her focus is firmly on her career.

"If Harry believes he comes first, he's only setting himself up for disappointment."

Friends of the singer say the speed of the relationship has caught them off guard.

One explained: "Harry normally loses interest fast and is the first to walk away, but this time he seems completely invested. He's saying no to casual flings, reshuffling his calendar, and even dropping studio sessions just to spend time with Zoë. That's really out of character for him, and it has his circle concerned."

Photo of Harry Styles
Source: MEGA

Kravitz is said to be the one 'steering' the relationship, not Styles.

Another insider put it more directly, adding: "Harry's friends think he's finally run into someone he can't handle. Zoë is the one steering things, both personally and sexually. He thrives on freedom, but she insists on having control. The reality is she may be too adventurous and too demanding even for Harry, and he risks feeling boxed in."

