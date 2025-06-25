Your tip
Harrison Ford's Wife's Health Scare — Reclusive 'Ally McBeal' Star Calista Flockhart, 60, Spotted Looking Frail, Hollow-Cheeked and Black-Eyed on VERY Rare Outing

Photo of Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Source: MEGA

Fans are left worried for Harrison Ford's wife Calista Flockhart.

June 25 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Harrison Ford's reclusive wife Calista Flockhart has sparked health fears after she was spotted looking frail during a rare public outing.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Ally McBeal star, 60, looked near-unrecognizable as she swept her hair back from her face and wore a casual look of a sweater and baggy jeans over her thin frame.

Last Public Appearance

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Flockhart beamed on the red carpet in October last year with husband Harrison Ford, the last time they were pictured publicly.

The actress’s last public appearance was in October last year when she accompanied her husband, 82, at the world premiere of his AppleTV+ series Shrinking.

And her continued absence from the spotlight, coupled with her gaunt look, is only going to raise questions over her well-being.

A source said: “Calista is barely seen in public these days, so this will worry fans.

“The concern is she may well be hiding something, but hopefully it's a blip and all is in order."

Ford 'Afraid' Of Flockhart

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Flockhart joked last year that the Stars Wars legend was 'afraid' of her.

Flockhart — who is the Star Wars legend's third wife — joked last year that he was "afraid" of her during an appearance on Live! With Kelly And Mark.

Shortly before, Ford had been honored with a lifetime achievement gong at the Critics' Choice Awards, where he praised his wife from the stage.

He said: "I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support — and I need a lot of support."

'Proud Of Husband's Work'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Flockhart is in awe of her husband's epic movie career.

Flockhart later remarked that the award was "an emotional thing" and she was "very proud," as her husband's "body of work is so incredible and it’s so well-deserved."

They met at the 2002 Golden Globes, and by the following year, they were living together, and Ford announced he was "in love."

He said: "Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love, and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life.

"I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did," added the Indiana Jones icon, who was then 60.

Flockhart admitted then their age gap didn't "faze" her before adding: "Sometimes I even say: 'Wow, I keep forgetting that he's 22 years older than me.'"

She insisted: "It doesn't factor into our relationship at all. I like the way he looks first thing in the morning. It's not handsome, it's more cute. He looks like a little boy."

Notably, Ford and Flockhart have never worked together onscreen despite having been romantically involved with one another for over two decades.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The couple, who met at the Golden Globes, have not been phased by their big age gap.

"That's just the circumstantial reality where we haven't been offered something where we'd work together," Ford revealed in February, adding that he would "love to" work with her.

Last year Flockhart made a splash on the small screen, portraying Jacqueline Kennedy's younger sister, Lee Radziwill, on the Ryan Murphy series Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans amid a cavalcade of top-flight names like Naomi Watts, Chloe Sevigny, Tom Hollander, Molly Ringwald and Diane Lane.

