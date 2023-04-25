Halsey & Alev Aydin Call It Quits After More Than 3 Years Together, Singer Asks Judge for Full Physical Custody of Son
Halsey is seeking full physical custody of her son, Ender, after parting ways with boyfriend Alev Aydin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Without Me singer, who uses she/they pronouns, filed new legal docs asking a judge to give "visitation" to Aydin to ensure he can remain in their child's life post-split, also asking the court to give both parents "joint" legal custody of Ender.
Joint legal custody would grant her former flame the same rights while deciding what is best for their son when it comes to school, medical issues, and more.
Halsey submitted a petition to determine the parental relationship with Aydin, a common practice for parents who are not married to establish custody, visitation, and child support.
Although it may appear like a bitter breakup, sources told The Blast their decision to call it quits is "totally amicable, and the former couple plans on co-parenting their child."
The filing will lock in a custody schedule and allow Halsey to travel with her child as the exes were not legally wed. Halsey wants both parties to cover the costs of establishing paternity.
The performer welcomed her first child with the screenwriter on July 19, 2021, years after the friends-turned-lovers were first linked in 2019.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Halsey for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.
Her split from Aydin comes after the Bad At Love hitmaker moved on from Capitol Records following their eight-year run together. Halsey's managers said she was excited about exploring "a new partnership and sharing new music with fans" going forward.
"Everyone at Capitol poured their hearts and souls into helping Halsey achieve their dreams and present their music to the world," the record company echoed. "We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together, and wish Halsey the very best in all their future endeavors."