Gavin Newsom's New Enemy! Halle Berry Trashes California Governor's Presidential Hopes After Menopause Bill Veto

Newsom vetoed AB 432, also known as the Menopause Care Equity Act, on October 13.

In a statement explaining his decision, the governor argued the bill's "expansive coverage mandate" was "too far-reaching," and noted his previous veto on a separate but similar bill last year.

While he vetoed the bill, Newsom directed the California Health and Human Services Agency "to identify additional policy changes or investments to address perimenopause and menopause evaluation and treatments for consideration as part of next year's budget process."

Berry, who is the founder of menopause care company Respin, urged women to reclaim control of their health and demand change from authorities like Newsom.