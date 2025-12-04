Gavin Newsom's New Enemy! Halle Berry Trashes California Governor's Presidential Hopes After Menopause Bill Veto
Dec. 4 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
California Governor Gavin Newsom has made an unexpected new enemy in Hollywood: Halle Berry.
The Oscar winner called out the Democratic leader and accused him of "overlooking" women's health issues after he vetoed a menopause support bill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A defiant Berry, 59, proudly proclaimed she had "zero f---- left to give" as she criticized Newsom's leadership while speaking at The New York Times Dealbook Summit in New York City on Wednesday, December 3.
Berry Scolds Newsom Over Menopause Bill
Newsom vetoed AB 432, also known as the Menopause Care Equity Act, on October 13.
In a statement explaining his decision, the governor argued the bill's "expansive coverage mandate" was "too far-reaching," and noted his previous veto on a separate but similar bill last year.
While he vetoed the bill, Newsom directed the California Health and Human Services Agency "to identify additional policy changes or investments to address perimenopause and menopause evaluation and treatments for consideration as part of next year's budget process."
Berry, who is the founder of menopause care company Respin, urged women to reclaim control of their health and demand change from authorities like Newsom.
"At this stage in my life, I have zero f---- left to give," Berry told the Dealbook Summit audience. "Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row."
Berry accused Newsom of "devaluing" women as she warned his political career has run its course.
"But that's okay, because he's not going to be governor forever, and the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either," the actress quipped. "Just saying."
Berry Says She's 'Become Invisible in Hollywood' at 59
During the same panel, Berry reflected on her Hollywood career and work as a women's health advocate.
"As a founder, I'm building for myself what I wish I had 10 years ago with the knowing that it's going to help generations and generations to come," she told the crowd.
"In 2025, there is a lot to still be talked about and discovered and uncovered, especially if you are a woman who is navigating midlife and thoughtfully considering your longevity, because in 2025, I, Halle Berry, and women of my age are simply devalued in this country."
She also opened up about societal pressures she has faced and how she has "become invisible in Hollywood" because at 59 years old, she's viewed as "past her prime" in U.S. culture.
"Women are pressured to stay forever 35," Berry said. "We're complimented if we seem to be aging backwards or defying gravity, as if that's even possible, and if we somehow manage to look younger than our years, it's suggested that’s the gold standard that our worth should be measured by."
"We're encouraged to contort our bodies and our faces in truly extreme ways to chase this elusive fountain of youth," she continued. "And sadly, I have to admit, I too, feel this pressure every single day. I feel that pressure to change myself in order to stay seen as relevant and desirable."