EXCLUSIVE: God Help Them… Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Praying Away Their Marriage Woes' After She Was Left Horrified by His Hunting and Fishing
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton answer to a higher calling when it comes to their love life, RadarOnline.com can report.
The powerhouse musicians and reality show judges credit their strong faith for bringing – and keeping – them together.
Faith in Each Other
Shelton and Stefani first hooked up after his divorce from wife Miranda Lambert while the two were coaches on singing competition The Voice.
They started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2021. Next month, they will celebrate their fourth anniversary.
Insiders credit their strong faith in each other and the man upstairs for keeping them close.
"Blake and Gwen are devoted to God," a source said. "Their faith centers them and keeps them strong as a unit."
Going to the Chapel
"Life can get crazy for everyone, but with their careers and fame, it’s that much more intense. A shared belief in a higher power and purpose is crucial for their marriage," the source continued.
Shelton "touched Gwen’s heart" when he built a chapel for her on his 1,300-acre Oklahoma ranch, the site of his romantic 2020 proposal and their 2021 wedding.
"Now that’s where they’ll watch live streaming services from her church in L.A.," said the insider. "They pray together there as well. It would mean a great deal to Gwen to renew their vows in their little chapel at some point."
Converting to Catholicism
Stefani had a spiritual awakening during her bitter divorce from rocker Gavin Rossdale. She returned to her Catholic roots after he had an affair with the family's nanny, according to an insider.
"Religion has become very important to Gwen again," said the source. "She realized that if she's going to spend the rest of her life with someone, she wants him to share the same values and beliefs."
So to prove his devotion, Shelton converted to Catholicism.
"Gwen was raised in a Catholic family, and religion is a big part of her life," an insider said before their marriage. "She wants her three boys to have a connection with God, and taking them to church is very important to her."
Shelton showcasing a deep dedication to Stefani's religion "shows that he's truly in this for the long haul," added the insider.
Religious Album
Stefani is embracing her religion with her next project, diving into a faith-driven musical journey with plans for a full-blown Christian album.
And at the end of last year, she partnered with a popular faith-based meditation app to encourage people to pray more during the Christmas season.
"She's embracing her beliefs with confidence," a music industry insider told us. "This isn't a fleeting trend for her, it's a heartfelt testimony presented in vibrant music. This is her big comeback and she wants God to be at the center of it."
"This is more than just a rebrand – it’s a profound revelation that reflects deep personal growth and commitment to her faith.
"With this new direction, fans are eager to see how Gwen will blend her iconic pop style with her newfound spiritual depth, making this journey not just a comeback, but a celebration of her faith through music."