EXCLUSIVE: God Help Them… Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Praying Away Their Marriage Woes' After She Was Left Horrified by His Hunting and Fishing

Stefani had a spiritual awakening during her bitter divorce from rocker Gavin Rossdale. She returned to her Catholic roots after he had an affair with the family's nanny, according to an insider.

"Religion has become very important to Gwen again," said the source. "She realized that if she's going to spend the rest of her life with someone, she wants him to share the same values and beliefs."

So to prove his devotion, Shelton converted to Catholicism.

"Gwen was raised in a Catholic family, and religion is a big part of her life," an insider said before their marriage. "She wants her three boys to have a connection with God, and taking them to church is very important to her."

Shelton showcasing a deep dedication to Stefani's religion "shows that he's truly in this for the long haul," added the insider.