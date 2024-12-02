Your tip
Ambition-Fueled Blake Shelton 'Intent on Breaking The Voice' With New Singing Talent Show 'The Road'

Photo of Blake Shelton
Source: MEGA

Shelton is allegedly hoping to start a new singing competition better than The Voice.

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

Country star Blake Shelton has the "intent on breaking The Voice with a new singing talent show."

RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the new project that the award-winning singer hopes to launch nearly two years after leaving the hit NBC show.

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton
Source: MEGA

Shelton was the longest coach on the famous NBC singing show.

Article continues below advertisement

Shelton, 48, is allegedly joining forces with Yellowstone producer, Taylor Sheridan, with the hopes of kicking off a new singing competition show called The Road.

The duo is hopeful that the success of the show will knock out The Voice and is allegedly set to premiere next fall on CBS.

The show will allegedly help aspiring singers on tour to see how they connect with local fans before picking the "king" of The Road.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a Globe insider: "Nothing would please him more than to make this the biggest music competition show on the air."

Shelton has been a frequent coach on The Voice over the years and credited the show for changing his life — as well as introducing him to wife, Gwen Stefani.

Article continues below advertisement
gwen stefani
Source: MEGA

Ratings for 'The Voice' dropped after Shelton's departure.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added: "Blake is gung ho to get the ball rolling with this, and he knows that with Taylor co-producing, he's going to have a winner - since everything Taylor touches turns to gold."

Since Shelton stepped away from The Voice, ratings took a massive toll after Reba McEntire replaced him as a coach.

Within the last 18 months, the show averages about 7 million viewers — a massive difference from the 15 million viewers when Shelton was on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider also explained details about the possible new show's game plan such as who will be seeking out contestants — which Shelton is considering handling.

The source further explained: "Blake has thought about doing it himself, but he hasn't toured much lately and worries he doesn't have his touring sea legs these days."

MORE ON:
Blake Shelton

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton put out to pasture on fat farm
Source: MEGA

Shelton is hoping to bring fellow country superstars to the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Shelton, who is well-known in the country music industry, allegedly has his eye on fellow superstars to have as mentors on the show including Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

When Shelton walked away from the show after season 23, he was allegedly earning $13 million per season.

His wife Gwen was also allegedly receiving the same paycheck during her time on the show before she stepped away as a coach.

Article continues below advertisement
the voice coaches nbc
Source: NBC

Reba McEntire is reportedly bringing in $13 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though ratings took a massive toll on The Voice, Reba McEntire's hefty salary was previously revealed.

According to insiders, the country legend is bringing home around $13 million per season.

Shelton, who was the longest-lasting original coach on the singing competition show and made his exit in May 2023.

In December 2022, Shelton explained: “If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that’s our kids. This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again.”

