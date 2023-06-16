LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Sued by Stepdaughter's Ex-Classmate Over Alleged Sexual Assault

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was sued by a former classmate of his stepdaughter, who claimed she was sexually assaulted at the legendary athlete's home, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kirsten Kutner, Norman's third and current wife, was also named as a defendant in the filing.

The lawsuit was filed on March 22 in Palm Beach County, Florida, but was kept under wraps. At the time, Norman's Saudi-backed LIV Golf was involved in tense negotiations with the PGA Tour, which ultimately resulted in a controversial deal between the rival tours.