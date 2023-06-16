LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Sued by Stepdaughter's Ex-Classmate Over Alleged Sexual Assault
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was sued by a former classmate of his stepdaughter, who claimed she was sexually assaulted at the legendary athlete's home, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kirsten Kutner, Norman's third and current wife, was also named as a defendant in the filing.
The lawsuit was filed on March 22 in Palm Beach County, Florida, but was kept under wraps. At the time, Norman's Saudi-backed LIV Golf was involved in tense negotiations with the PGA Tour, which ultimately resulted in a controversial deal between the rival tours.
According to court documents reported by the Daily Mail, the anonymous plaintiff "Jane Doe" accused the Normans of providing alcohol to minors during a 2021 party at their $18 million home. Doe claimed that she was invited to the social gathering by Norman's stepdaughter, who was only referred to by the initials "K.K."
Kutner has two daughters that with the same initials, Kelly, 15, and Kaya, 18.
At the time of the alleged incident, Doe and "K.K." attended West Palm Beach's exclusive private school, Oxbridge Academy. Doe stated that she was "an invited guest" of K.K. and "arrived at the pool party in advance of other invited minor guests."
"Prior to the arrival of the other minor guests, Jane Doe and … K.K. were provided alcohol by defendant Kirsten Norman," the complaint read, later adding, "more alcohol was consumed and openly displayed along the pool for the minor guests to consume."
At one point in the evening, Doe claimed she was "incapable of standing on her own and was seen stumbling around the party."
"After the plaintiff became visibly inebriated, she was sexually assaulted by' two other party goers, minors M.B. and C.R.," the complaint alleged. Doe said the alleged assault occurred at a "grassy area" near the LIV Golf CEO's pool.
The lawsuit claimed that the Normans failed to fulfill their "duty to ensure her safety, well-being and sobriety" of Doe, which resulted in "bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering." Florida law prohibits the public or private consumption of alcohol under the age of 21.
While the lawsuit showed that it was assigned to a West Palm Beach judge, Norman and his wife had not been served with the complaint.
"This matter was fully investigated and closed," said Stuart Grossman, the couple's lawyer. "The allegations in this complaint are false. We had no idea it was being filed. We will take appropriate action against the lawyers and parties involved."