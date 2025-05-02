10 Fascinating Facts About 'Gone With the Wind': 'The Heroine Was Initially Named Pansy – and Gable Hated the Whole Thing'

Since hitting theaters in 1939, Gone with the Wind has become a movie classic that – even compared to today's computer-magic films – withstands the test of time.

Here are 10 things you probably didn't know about the film based on Margaret Mitchell's best-selling novel.

1. There were only seven Technicolor cameras in existence at the time, and all of them were used for the Burning of Atlanta sequence, in which a fire soared 500 feet in the air and covered a whopping 40 acres.

2. Scarlett O'Hara was named "Pansy" until the book's editor requested a change, the Tara plantation was "Fountenoy Hall" in the first drafts, and one working title for the movie was Baa! Baa! Black Sheep.

3. Hattie McDaniel became the first African-American to be invited to the Academy Awards. But she and the film's other black actors were banned from the premiere.