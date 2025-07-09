Go-Go Dancer Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spiked Her Drink With Mix So Potent It 'Felt Like 50 Valium'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being accused of spiking a former go-go dancer's drink while in a club in Spain, and making sexual advances toward her, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Belen Ronda Campesino is now speaking out about her ordeal, and recalled just how close she came to potentially becoming the disgraced music mogul's next victim.

Article continues below advertisement

What Went Down

Source: MEGA Belen Ronda Campesino, a former go-go dancer, claimed Combs tried to sexually assault her after spiking her drink.

The 45-year-old said whatever was allegedly put in her drink felt like she had taken "50 Valium tablets," and claimed Combs attempted to drag her to a house party where she feared she would be raped. The Bad Boys Records founder, who was found not guilty on numerous charges following a lengthy trial, left Campesino feeling sick after she heard vile details of what Combs did to various women. "It makes me furious to hear during his trial what he has done to women," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The disgraced rapper tried to drag Campesino to a house party, according to the dancer.

She continued: "I don’t really follow the news, but when I saw some pictures of this guy because of his trial, I got really nervous. I had a similar experience with him to everything that has been coming out now." According to the beautician, she crossed paths with the music star around the DJ booth at the DC-10 club where she worked. "It looked like he had taken a lot of drugs; his jaw was totally out of joint," she alleged. "He was with four very large bodyguards." Campesino then claimed Combs made "sexual advances on me, telling me that he liked me a lot."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Started Feeling Dizzy'

Source: MEGA Campesino was able to escape Combs' grasp.

Combs is then said to have bought the ex-dancer a drink: "I saw that when he went to put the wad of cash away, he took out a bag with a white powder in it, which I thought was cocaine. “But he started to do something weird in his pocket, and it really bothered me. I turned around and was telling a friend, but then I stupidly drank the juice." "About 10 or 15 minutes later, I started feeling dizzy and sleepy, and I was sweating heavily," she continued. "I didn’t understand what was going on."

Article continues below advertisement

'We Might Get Raped'

Campesino recalled trying to make her escape, but Combs allegedly followed her there and continued to try and get her to the house party. "I told him I didn’t want to go, that I was not feeling well and needed to go home," she claimed, and said Combs "squeezed my arm and was pulling on my hand. That’s when I felt sure they had put something in my drink." She added: "My friend really wanted to go to the party but I told her we might be raped if we went." Campesino, however, was able to get away from any potential danger.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Combs is looking at 20 years behind bars after being found guilty of numerous charges.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"The next day, I slept the whole day," she recalled. "People were calling me and ringing my bell at home, but I didn’t hear anything. It was like I had taken 50 Valium tablets." "Now I realize I had a very lucky escape," she said. Combs, 55, was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but was acquitted of the most serious charges, racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which could have put him behind bars for life.

Article continues below advertisement

There Are Still Victims