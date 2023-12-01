‘RHOP’ Stars Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Demand Eminem Sit For Deposition in ‘Shady’ Court Battle
Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon demanded Eminem sit for a deposition — after he accused them of ripping off his ‘Shady’ trademark.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravo stars are asking the United States Patent and Trademark Office [USPTO] to force the legendary rapper to show up and answer questions under oath.
Earlier this year, Eminem [real name: Marshall Mathers] asked the USPTO to deny the trademark application submitted by Gizelle and Robyn.
Gizelle and Robyn filed paperwork to trademark the name Reasonably Shady, which is the name of their podcast.
The rapper claimed he had used the Slim Shady and Shady trademarks since 1996. He said he spent a substantial amount of money and time building his brand name.
Eminem believed people might believe he endorsed Reasonably Shady or had a part in creating it. He accused Gizelle and Robyn of using the name to benefit from his hard work.
“[Robyn & Gizelle’s] mark REASONABLY SHADY, simply looks and sounds like SHADY and suggests that it represents the services of Mathers,” Eminem’s lawyer wrote. “REASONABLY SHADY so resembles Opposer’s mark SLIM SHADY, SHADY and the mark SHADY LIMITED in terms of appearance, sound and commercial impression as to be likely, when applied to [Robyn & Gizelle’s] goods, to cause confusion and mistake and to deceive.”
Gizelle and Robyn scoffed at Eminem’s effort to block their trademark application. The reality stars claimed nobody would be confused and think Reasonably Shady was associated with the musician.
In their newly filed motion, Gizelle and Robyn said Eminem claimed appearing for a deposition would be “highly burdensome” and suggested a rep for his company who “has a better understanding of the documents, marketing, and advertising” appear instead.
The RHOP stars argued it “strained credibility” for Eminem to claim he does not have a “significant understanding of his own reputation, the significance of his marks, and why he believes there would be a likelihood of confusion between the marks at issue, particularly since he signed the” trademark paperwork in his own name.
Gizelle and Robyn argued Eminem had time to file his opposition to their trademark he should have time to appear for a deposition.
“An assertion of Mr. Mathers being too busy will not be enough to avoid having to sit for a deposition,” the reality star’s lawyer wrote.
Gizelle and Robyn accused Eminem of “abusing” the process by refusing to appear for a deposition — and blasted him for relying “on an “I’m too famous” excuse.”
The duo said Eminem wouldn’t have to travel for a deposition and could appear via Zoom from his home.
In addition, Gizelle and Robyn said they both appeared for depositions despite their fame. Their lawyer wrote, “As [Robyn and Gizelle], both celebrities in their own right, have provided the courtesy of sitting for deposition for [Eminem], it is not overly burdensome for [Eminem] to extend the same courtesy for his obligation.”
The Trademark board has yet to rule.