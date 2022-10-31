Gisele Bündchen's Neighbor Targeted In Suspected Arson Attack As Model Adjusts To New Digs After Tom Brady Divorce
A home belonging to Gisele Bündchen's neighbor went up in flames this weekend following a suspected arson attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Caution tape can be seen outside of the address in video obtained after the incident, showing the roof charred from the blaze as well as part of the home destroyed.
Police are investigating after officials determined the fire was the result of foul play, reportedly taking at least one person into custody, according to the Daily Mail.
The damaged home is located in Miami's Surfside neighborhood, down the block from Bündchen's recently purchased $1.25 million, three-bedroom property.
RadarOnline.com previously learned her 1,540 square feet abode was purchased on February 28.
Records show the Brazilian bombshell quietly bought her Miami cottage through an LLC just two weeks before her ex Tom Brady un-retired and went back to the NFL.
The incident involving her neighbor now raises fresh concerns about the safety of Bündchen and her kids shared with the legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whom she finalized her divorce from last week.
Brady's decision to stay in the league was reportedly a source of contention for the couple, which she addressed in an interview with Elle.
"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that the petition for their dissolution of marriage was filed and finalized on October 28 in Glades County, Florida.
Per the docs, the reason behind their split was because their 13-year marriage was "irretrievably broken."
Last week, Brady and Bündchen also entered into a marital settlement agreement "which includes a parenting plan." Those details will not be publicly filed to protect their privacy.
Looking ahead, both have vowed to put their kids first.
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," Brady wrote in his divorce announcement. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."