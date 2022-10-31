Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

'What Is Wrong With You?' Man Dressed In Full Nazi Uniform Forced To Leave Manhattan Bar After Causing Outrage

Man Dressed In Full Nazi Uniform Forced To Leave Manhattan Bar
Source: Twitter
By:

Oct. 31 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A man dressed in a full Nazi uniform was kicked out of a New York City bar over the weekend after causing outrage among the establishment’s patrons, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking incident took place on Saturday night when the man, who has yet to be identified, entered Fanelli Café in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood.

Article continues below advertisement

Within seconds after sitting down at the bar, the man dressed as a Nazi was denied service. He was then ordered to leave before causing further outrage.

“What is wrong with you?” one patron demanded. “You want to get f---ed up? Leave for your own safety.”

“F--- you, mate,” the man replied before leaving Fanelli Café.

Shortly after the incident, a 17-second clip capturing the encounter went viral on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
Man Dressed In Full Nazi Uniform Forced To Leave Manhattan Bar
Source: Twitter

“A guy just walked into fanelli cafe in soho dressed as a nazi i have no words,” the person who took the video wrote. The video showed the man in full Nazi regalia, including the widely condemned swastika armband.

“Shocked no one punched his smirking face,” one person replied to the video. “Somehow I’m not surprised,” wrote another.

“So can I walk around as KKK and say it’s Halloween?” one Twitter user argued. “Don’t you think it’s a bit tone deaf? That person knew what they were doing.”

“Why he’s mad he’s getting kicked out?” argued yet another user. “Like did he think he wouldn’t get people upset with this costume or something?”

Article continues below advertisement
Man Dressed In Full Nazi Uniform Forced To Leave Manhattan Bar
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the man’s decision to dress as a Nazi – and the subsequent backlash he received as a result – comes just days after Kanye West was canceled for pushing destructive and anti-Semitic rhetoric on both social media and across a series of interviews.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," the 45-year-old newly canceled rapper tweeted earlier this month.

"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also," he continued. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Social media users have now called for the man who dressed as a Nazi on Saturday night in Soho to be identified and subsequently canceled as a result of his controversial costume.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.