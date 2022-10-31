'What Is Wrong With You?' Man Dressed In Full Nazi Uniform Forced To Leave Manhattan Bar After Causing Outrage
A man dressed in a full Nazi uniform was kicked out of a New York City bar over the weekend after causing outrage among the establishment’s patrons, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking incident took place on Saturday night when the man, who has yet to be identified, entered Fanelli Café in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood.
Within seconds after sitting down at the bar, the man dressed as a Nazi was denied service. He was then ordered to leave before causing further outrage.
“What is wrong with you?” one patron demanded. “You want to get f---ed up? Leave for your own safety.”
“F--- you, mate,” the man replied before leaving Fanelli Café.
Shortly after the incident, a 17-second clip capturing the encounter went viral on social media.
“A guy just walked into fanelli cafe in soho dressed as a nazi i have no words,” the person who took the video wrote. The video showed the man in full Nazi regalia, including the widely condemned swastika armband.
“Shocked no one punched his smirking face,” one person replied to the video. “Somehow I’m not surprised,” wrote another.
“So can I walk around as KKK and say it’s Halloween?” one Twitter user argued. “Don’t you think it’s a bit tone deaf? That person knew what they were doing.”
“Why he’s mad he’s getting kicked out?” argued yet another user. “Like did he think he wouldn’t get people upset with this costume or something?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the man’s decision to dress as a Nazi – and the subsequent backlash he received as a result – comes just days after Kanye West was canceled for pushing destructive and anti-Semitic rhetoric on both social media and across a series of interviews.
"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," the 45-year-old newly canceled rapper tweeted earlier this month.
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also," he continued. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
Social media users have now called for the man who dressed as a Nazi on Saturday night in Soho to be identified and subsequently canceled as a result of his controversial costume.