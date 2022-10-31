Mom Accused Of Murder Possibly Stomped, Slammed Her Newborn And Killed The Baby: Reports
A mom in Ohio faces charges after her baby died after being slammed or stomped on, Radar has learned.
Last week, police in Ohio announced the arrest of Rebecca King. She was charged with murder in connection to the death of her 5-month-old daughter, Lily Johnson. King is being held in jail on $100,000 bond.
Now, new details have been released in the case.
Around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, King called 911 to say her baby wasn’t breathing.
The suspect’s sister, Ashley Brooks, told WKRC that she talked to her King that morning and something seemed wrong.
"She told me Lily had a skull fracture from her doing CPR. In my mind, I'm thinking, 'That's not possible,'" said Brooks, according to the TV station.
Around the same time, a neighbor heard loud music and what sounded like someone knocking down the door. The neighborhood told WKRC that is when King said her baby wasn’t breathing and asked the neighbor to let paramedics in.
"I'll never be able to get that image out of my mind of that baby. She was just, her life was gone,” Jessica Monjar told the outlet.
Investigators determined that the child died from blunt force trauma. Brooks told WKRC that officials believe the child was either slammed or stomped on.
"I don't have any love for her at this point. She took my niece from me, and that was my first blood niece, at that. Her and my daughter were only four months apart,” Brooks said, according to the report. “They were supposed to grow up together."
A funeral for the victim is planned for later in the week.