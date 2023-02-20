Gia Giudice Trashes Uncle Joe Gorga As 'Opportunist' After Videotaping Reunion With Deported Dad In Bahamas
Gia Giudice blasted her estranged uncle Joe Gorga for posting about his reunion with her deported father, Joe, calling him an "opportunist" amid ongoing tension with the family.
RadarOnline.com has learned the aspiring lawyer, 22, took to social media to call out Gorga after he documented his random run-in with Joe on Sunday.
Giudice resides in the Bahamas, where his former brother-in-law was visiting on vacation.
"Both walked into the same bar at the same time. A lot of history there," wrote Gorga alongside a clip, which showed the two in a warm embrace as they caught up.
"We have memories since we were kids. I'm happy he's doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each other and catch up. Glad someone caught it," he added.
After seeing the footage herself, Giudice's eldest daughter sounded off in the comments.
"This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and [were] able to have somebody take a video of the interaction. Meanwhile, all you have done is talked so poorly about my father," Gia fired back, revealing it didn't sit well with her.
Gia said her uncle had exploited that special moment, slamming him for taking "advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post."
RadarOnline.com has learned that Gorga responded to her comment shortly after, writing, "We both said horrible things about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history. Get the hate out of your heart."
His 17-year-old daughter, Antonia, whom he shares with his wife, Melissa Gorga, was also supportive after seeing the reunion of both Joes, writing, "So sweet."
It's certainly true they have a lot of history together considering Giudice was married to Gorga's sister, Teresa, from 1999 to 2020. The exes are parents to four daughters together, including Gia.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
However, there has been no shortage of hostility between the Gorgas and the Giudices over the years.
As we previously reported, their tension reached an all-time high after Teresa's brother and Melissa were noticeably absent when she tied the knot to her now-husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas.