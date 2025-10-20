Ghislaine Maxwell's New 'Cushy' Prison Helping Keep Former Madam's Life Behind Bars a Secret... as Jeffrey Epstein's Ex Attempts to Escape 20-Year Sentence

The 63-year-old was transferred following her private meeting with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche; interviews that notably had Maxwell claiming she never saw Donald Trump "in any inappropriate setting" with young girls associated with Epstein.

Sam Mangel, a former inmate turned prison consultant, is now claiming the facility is doing all they can to keep Maxwell's prison life out of the news.

When they go into a prison. anybody of that type of stature or fame, inmates tend to be very curious," Mangel explained to Daily Beast podcast. "They want to almost live vicariously through them. And many of the staff tend to be very deferential to them because they understand who they are and who their friends might be.

"In this case with Ms. Maxwell, it is completely different. They were warned, the inmates and the staff were warned prior to her coming in that under no circumstances are they to disclose anything that happens with her or to her or surrounding her during her time at at Bryan."