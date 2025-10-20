Your tip
Home > News > Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell's New 'Cushy' Prison Helping Keep Former Madam's Life Behind Bars a Secret... as Jeffrey Epstein's Ex Attempts to Escape 20-Year Sentence

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Club Fed
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell's new prison may be doing everything in their power to keep her daily life a secret.

Oct. 20 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell's life behind bars is being kept shrouded in mystery according to a federal prison consultant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former madam of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was originally serving out her 20-year sentence in Tallahassee, Florida, before being moved to the minimum-security facility in Texas, known as "Club Fed" due to its cushy amenities.

Maxwell's Prison Life Being Kept a Secret?

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maxwell's life behind bars is being kept a secret, according to an insider.

The 63-year-old was transferred following her private meeting with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche; interviews that notably had Maxwell claiming she never saw Donald Trump "in any inappropriate setting" with young girls associated with Epstein.

Sam Mangel, a former inmate turned prison consultant, is now claiming the facility is doing all they can to keep Maxwell's prison life out of the news.

When they go into a prison. anybody of that type of stature or fame, inmates tend to be very curious," Mangel explained to Daily Beast podcast. "They want to almost live vicariously through them. And many of the staff tend to be very deferential to them because they understand who they are and who their friends might be.

"In this case with Ms. Maxwell, it is completely different. They were warned, the inmates and the staff were warned prior to her coming in that under no circumstances are they to disclose anything that happens with her or to her or surrounding her during her time at at Bryan."

'The Staff is Afraid'

Photo of 'Club Fed' prison.
Source: MEGA

The former madam was previously moved to a more casual prison following her interview with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.

According to Mangel, "there was one inmate that told somebody – a journalist – something about her. And this young lady was a friend of one of my clients and she had a very short sentence. Keeping in mind, prison phones and email are subject to being monitored. So you know for sure they have an AI system that is just looking for the name Maxwell.

"And as soon as this other inmate made the statement, she was whisked off that night to Houston Federal Detention Center, which is a maximum security facility. the sentiment is one of walking on ice. They’re afraid, as the staff is afraid, to do anything wrong because they know that in order for her to have gotten there, the strings at the highest possible level."

As far as Maxwell's transfer, Mangel claimed BOP Director William Marshall and Deputy Director Joshua Smith, who were appointed by Trump earlier this year, "really tried to clean everything up, get things moving in the proper direction."

Maxwell's New 'Cushy' Prison Details

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein's madam... she's now serving 20 years behind bars.

"So it’s my understanding that the directive to move her to a minimum security camp, Bryan, came from well above their heads," Mangel explained.

Mangel speculated Maxwell was moved due to safety concerns, as he said, "I truly believe that once she started cooperating, the Bureau of Prisons had to move her. It was the only solution for the Bureau of Prisons if their goal was to keep her safe and alive. If they moved her to another low-security [facility], they would have had the same challenges."

Maxwell was charged with conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors and tossed to rot in prison for 20 years. However, following her transfer, she was moved to the facility known as "Club Fed."

Club Fed spans 37 acres and features dormitory housing with bunk beds, religious services, thorough medical access, and a focus on work and rehabilitation.

Supreme Court's Shuts Down Maxwell's Appeal

Inmates sleep in open cubicles that house four to eight women, with two-person bunks, a big contrast from the solitary cells in higher-security prisons. They also have access to personal luxuries.

Earlier this month, Maxwell's hope to see freedom again received a major hit, after the Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal.

Following the Supreme Court's decision on October 6, Maxwell's lawyer, David Oscar Markus, responded: "We’re, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s case.

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maxwell's appeal was recently shut down by the Supreme Court.

"But this fight isn’t over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done."

