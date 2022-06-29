'It Was Hell': Convicted Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell Likely To Stay At Same Prison That Housed 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell may spend the next two decades of her life at the same prison that housed The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, Radar has learned.

On Tuesday, Judge Alison Nathan recommended that Maxwell be sent to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, the very place where Giudice served 11 and a half months of a 15-month sentence after pleading guilty to multiple offenses that included conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud.