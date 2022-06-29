'It Was Hell': Convicted Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell Likely To Stay At Same Prison That Housed 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell may spend the next two decades of her life at the same prison that housed The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, Radar has learned.
On Tuesday, Judge Alison Nathan recommended that Maxwell be sent to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, the very place where Giudice served 11 and a half months of a 15-month sentence after pleading guilty to multiple offenses that included conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud.
It's a low-security facility 55 miles north of New York City.
The Bravo star was released in December 2015 and later detailed her experience behind bars, describing it as "living in hell."
During a candid sit-down interview with ABC News' Amy Robach, Giudice disputed claims that Danbury was like the "country club of jails."
"It is no country club. Trust me … at all," she said. "I mean there was mold in the bathrooms. There was not running water constantly. The showers were freezing cold."
She quickly adjusted to leaving behind her glamorous lifestyle, having worked for 12 cents an hour in the kitchen. Giudice said she only cared about maintaining her brunette hair color at the time, purchasing Revlon #41 at the commissary.
"It was Teresa Giudice," she shared about what she had left. "The person that I am."
During her stint behind bars, she said she witnessed fights and other inmates called her Hollywood. Giudice found yoga in prison and kept up with family through email and phone calls.
This week, Ghislaine was sentenced to two decades behind bars for recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan recommended she be sent to Danbury.
Maxwell has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since July 2020, having filed over 100 complaints about the facility's conditions, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.
FCI Danbury was the inspiration for the prison featured in Netflix's hit series Orange Is The New Black.
Singer Lauryn Hill was another famous past inmate. She spent three months there back in 2012.