Travis Barker's Shocking Reason Behind Hospitalization Exposed! What Happened?
Travis Barker worried his fans when he was rushed to the hospital without explanation on Tuesday, and now we know why. Radar has learned the Blink-182 rocker's medical emergency was pancreatitis, brought on by a recent colonoscopy.
Kourtney Kardashian's 46-year-old husband alluded to being in extreme pain yesterday morning, taking to his social media with a cryptic post. "God save me," Travis wrote.
Hours later, photos showed him arriving at the hospital in an ambulance and being rushed into the facility on a stretcher. His reality star wife was photographed by his side.
Pancreatitis is a gnarly health issue, inflaming the organ and causing severe stomach pain, nausea, and sometimes vomiting. As RadarOnline.com reported, Travis was taken to West Hills hospital in Los Angeles before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care.
Kourtney was dressed in all black, pulling her hoodie over her head as if in an attempt to go incognito. The Blink-182 drummer was also wearing a black hoodie when he arrived at the hospital.
The Kardashians star's security team traveled in their SUV following the ambulance.
Travis' 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker set alarm bells off when she posted — and deleted — a photo alongside her dad's hospital bed and wrote, "Please say a prayer."
In the snap that has since been removed from her social media, Alabama was seen holding her famous father's hand.
Travis' face was not in the picture, but he sported a hospital bracelet on his right wrist. Alabama's phantom photo also showed Kourtney's husband playing on his iPhone, indicating he's on the mend despite his daughter's pleas for prayers.
Following Travis' health scare, his son, Landon played alongside Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York City and performed their collaboration Die in California — another indication that his rockstar dad's condition wasn't life-threatening.
The 18-year-old even attended the after-party following the show.
Kourtney has yet to comment on her husband's status. During his hospitalization, her team continued to post Poosh content on her social media as if nothing happened.
Radar has reached out to Travis and Kourtney's reps multiple times for comment.