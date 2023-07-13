Ghislaine Maxwell Tattles on Transgender Bunkmate for 'Loud' Sex at Night: Bed Was Rocking 'Side to Side'

"Maxwell would come straight off the running track and not wash. It's something you often see with sex offenders, they are worried about being attacked in the shower," the tipster said.

A dispute over a clothes hanger was the catalyst to their explosive falling out, the source added. "It got so heated that the new bunkie threatened to beat Max with a padlock. Of course, Max complained, and this girl was also removed. Max seems to think she will eventually get a cube all to herself if she keeps stirring up trouble."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.