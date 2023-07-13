Ghislaine Maxwell Tattles on Transgender Bunkmate for 'Loud' Sex at Night: Bed Was Rocking 'Side to Side'
Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell has been dubbed "prison Karen" for her constant complaints, and RadarOnline.com has learned one of her latest was made about a transgender bunkmate who snuck in their lover after-hours for loud late-night sessions.
Insiders said Maxwell, 61, was growing increasingly frustrated after being placed in the same four-bed cell as a fellow convict nicknamed "Batman" incarcerated for a firearm offense.
There was lingering animosity between the two due to "Batman" hanging boxers and socks over the metal rungs of the bed to dry — and the late-night hookups were a breaking point. Informants explained the disgraced British socialite rested below on the bottom cot.
"The cubes don't have doors like regular cells, so Batman's girl would just creep in and climb up to the top bunk," a source told Daily Mail. "Max would hear every grunt and moan as she was trying to sleep. The beds aren't bolted down, and they can rock from side to side and make a lot of noise."
"This was the final straw," added the jailhouse tipster. "Inmates aren't allowed to have sex so she went and reported Batman to the unit's case manager."
Days later, "Batman" was relocated to a different cell. However, the replacement didn't exactly get along with the new bunkie Maxwell either, raging about her sweaty sneakers causing an odor in their cramped "cube."
"Maxwell would come straight off the running track and not wash. It's something you often see with sex offenders, they are worried about being attacked in the shower," the tipster said.
A dispute over a clothes hanger was the catalyst to their explosive falling out, the source added. "It got so heated that the new bunkie threatened to beat Max with a padlock. Of course, Max complained, and this girl was also removed. Max seems to think she will eventually get a cube all to herself if she keeps stirring up trouble."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Maxwell was already ruffling feathers back in September after taking an easy and relaxed job in the Florida facility's legal library just weeks after her arrival, having since fueled tensions with several complaints.
Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years last June for carrying out a scheme with her longtime confidante Jeffrey Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls.