Dick Cheney

George W. Bush Ripped for Wearing a 'Tiny' Suit to Dick Cheney's Funeral as Ex-Prez Appears Terribly Uncomfortable in His Seat With His Bare Legs on Display

George W. Bush looked good from the waist up at Dick Cheney's funeral.

Nov. 20 2025, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

Former President George W. Bush has been dressed down on social media over the "too small" suit that he wore to Dick Cheney's funeral, RadarOnline.com can report.

Cheney was laid to rest Thursday in Washington, after his death on Nov. 3 at age 84.

photo of george w bush and laura bush
Source: C-Span

However, critics couldn't stop staring at his short pants.

Several notable politicians came together to honor and remember Vice President Cheney, including four of his fellow former vice presidents. President Biden was in the pews as well, though some said he 'looked confused' at times.

But all eyes fell on Cheney's old boss, President Bush, and his sharp blue suit that looked a little too snug on him – especially in the legs. Bush didn't do himself any favors by sitting at the end of the aisle, putting his fashion faux pas on full display for critics on social media.

"Thoughts on George W. Bush’s pants at the funeral? I can see skin," one person tweeted.

Others weren't as reserved with their opinions.

"Why George Bush's pant legs raising that high?" one person asked. "You were the president of the United States! How the pants so high? Why can I see your socks and your legs? I can't be the only one who saw that. How is that even possible???"

While a third person slammed: "George Bush looked disgusting-- pants riding up way too high and sleeves way too short-- with the suit he had when he was in high school."

Bush's Touching Message

photo of george w bush
Source: mega

Bush was one of the speakers at Cheney's funeral.

Cheney served as Vice President in Bush's administration for both of his terms in office, and the former commander-in-chief shared a touching message when he learned of his death.

Bush began his tribute by calling Cheney's death a "loss to the nation" and a "sorrow to his friends."

"Laura and I will remember Dick Cheney for the decent, honorable man that he was," Bush shared. "History will remember him as among the finest public servants of his generation - a patriot who brought integrity, high intelligence, and seriousness of purpose to every position he held."

A Lifelong Politician

photo of dick cheney funeral
Source: mega

Cheney died on Nov. 3.

Cheney's seasoned political career was celebrated by Bush, who recalled his former VP being a "chief of staff," a "Congressman," and a "Secretary of Defense."

"Dick earned the confidence and high opinion of five presidents," he noted. "I asked him to join my ticket in 2000 after first enlisting him to help me find the best running mate."

Bush 'Grateful' for Dick

photo of george w bush and dick cheney
Source: mega

Cheney was often credited as being the real leader during Bush's presidency.

Bush continued: "I'm still grateful that he was at my side for the eight years that followed," "Dick was a calm and steady presence in the White House amid great national challenges. I counted on him for his honest, forthright counsel, and he never failed to give his best. He held to his convictions and prioritized the freedom and security of the American people.

"For those two terms in office, and throughout his remarkable career, Dick Cheney's service always reflected credit on the country he loved. Dick's love for America was second only to his family. Laura and I have shared our deepest sympathies with Vice President Cheney's wife Lynne and their daughters and granddaughters of whom he was so deeply proud. We are praying for Lynne, Liz, Mary, and the Cheney family as they honor a great man."

