George Pino, 54, Sobs as Jury Finds Him Not Guilty of Manslaughter and Vessel Homicide Charges in Fatal Boat Crash That Killed Teen Girl
June 23 2026, Published 11:42 a.m. ET
George Pino broke down in tears once more in court, RadarOnline.com can report, but this time, they were tears of joy after a Florida jury found the real estate broker not guilty of manslaughter and homicide charges in a deadly boat crash.
The verdict capped off an emotional trial over Pino's responsibility in the crash, which took the life of his daughter's 17-year-old friend, Lucy Fernandez, and left another woman, now 19-year-old Katy Puig, disabled.
An Accident – But Not a Crime
Jurors made their decision after a little more than an hour of deliberations. After the announcement, Pino said a silent "thank you" to them and then hugged his friends and family, all while continuing to sob uncontrollably.
In a statement after the verdict, defense attorney Howard Srebnick reiterated his argument that the the crash was a "tragic accident" but not a crime.
"The testimony presented at trial, including unrebutted accounts from eyewitnesses who saw no signs of impairment, confirmed that Mr. Pino was not under the influence, was not operating the vessel recklessly and that he did everything he could to protect his passengers after the accident."
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement that Pino's actions were reckless, regardkess of how the jury saw it.
"Sadly, I know that this verdict brings no comfort to the Fernandez and Puig families who forever must live with the tragedy of what happened," Fernandez Rundle said. "In a case like this, there are no winners or losers. Mr. Pino must live with what he did, while the Fernandez and Puig families will grapple with the consequences of his actions."
Tragedy at Sea
As Radar reported, Pino and his wife were hosting several teenage girls on their boat for their daughter's 18th birthday party on September 4, 2022.
Pino was at the helm of the 29-foot vessel with 14 people on board when he crashed into a channel marker near Boca Chita Key. The boat capsized, and all the passengers, including several teens, were thrown into the water.
Prosecutors had argued that Pino failed to operate the boat safely, speeding at nearly 50 mph before crashing into the marker. The 54-year-old also faced allegations that he and the minors on board had been drinking alcohol before the crash.
Srebnick pushed back, telling jurors there was no speed limit in the channel and admitting that while Pino had two beers, he was not impaired and was not charged with driving under the influence.
Pino's Emotional Outbursts
Pino's emotions were on full display throughout the trial. During Srebnick’s opening statement, his client's visible breakdown eventually became so overpowering that prosecutor Laura Adams called for a delay, saying his behavior was "inappropriate" for jurors to witness.
"Mr. Pino’s going to need to be able to control himself," Miami-Dade Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez said. "It’s not proper at all for the jury to be witnessing the emotional behaviors."
Pino stepped out to compose himself, but Srebnick told the judge he was concerned about his client's health. After a short recess, Miami Fire Rescue crews checked Pino out, and the judge ultimately agreed to dismiss the jury for the day.
Pino Scolded by the Judge
Just a few days later, Pino was scolded by the judge for hugging and showing affection for his loved ones in court. During one pause in the proceedings, as the prosecutors and defense attorneys spoke to the judge in sidebar conferences, Pino was approached by acquaintances seated in the gallery and given hugs.
While that may have seemed like a simple gesture, prosecutors were worried the sight could unfairly influence the jury.
The judge agreed, expressing her displeasure that people were "actually having physical contact and hugging Mr. Pino."
She slammed the affection as "absolutely unacceptable."
"This is a court of law," she added. "We're not at a sporting event, not at a social event."