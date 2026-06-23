George Pino, 54, Sobs as Jury Finds Him Not Guilty of Manslaughter and Vessel Homicide Charges in Fatal Boat Crash That Killed Teen Girl

The verdict capped off an emotional trial over Pino's responsibility in the crash , which took the life of his daughter's 17-year-old friend, Lucy Fernandez, and left another woman, now 19-year-old Katy Puig, disabled.

George Pino broke down in tears once more in court, RadarOnline.com can report, but this time, they were tears of joy after a Florida jury found the real estate broker not guilty of manslaughter and homicide charges in a deadly boat crash.

The Florida man was visibly moved after a jury found him not guilty in the death of a teen.

Jurors made their decision after a little more than an hour of deliberations. After the announcement, Pino said a silent "thank you" to them and then hugged his friends and family, all while continuing to sob uncontrollably.

In a statement after the verdict, defense attorney Howard Srebnick reiterated his argument that the the crash was a "tragic accident" but not a crime.

"The testimony presented at trial, including unrebutted accounts from eyewitnesses who saw no signs of impairment, confirmed that Mr. Pino was not under the influence, was not operating the vessel recklessly and that he did everything he could to protect his passengers after the accident."