'Sobbing' George Pino's Trial Takes Shocking Turn as Doctor Claims Brain Injury Left Florida Developer With 'False Memories' About Fatal Boat Crash

Pino, 54, is on trial on charges of manslaughter and vessel homicide in the Sept. 4, 2022, boat crash in Biscayne Bay that took the life of his daughter's 17-year-old friend, Lucy Fernandez, and left another woman, now 19-year-old Katy Puig, disabled.

Prosecutors have argued Pino lied about the cause of the crash to avoid blame, telling investigators that he crashed after the wake of another boat caused him to lose control. However, no witness corroborated that story, nor confirmed that there was another boat near them.

In court on Wednesday, June 17, Pino's attorneys argued the force of the crash caused Pino to suffer from "amnesia" and affected his memory of events. They said that after the boat slammed into a channel marker, Pino made confused statements to first responders, including calling Lucy by another girl's name.