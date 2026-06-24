'Sobbing' George Pino Boat Crash Victim's Family 'Deeply Disappointed' After Real Estate Broker, 54, Is Found Not Guilty of Manslaughter and Homicide Charges
June 24 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
The parents of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a Florida boat crash, and another teen who was left permanently disabled, have blasted the acquittal of real estate broker George Pino, RadarOnline.com can report.
Pino's high emotions were on full display throughout the trial, which ended Monday with a jury finding him not guilty of manslaughter and homicide charges in the tragic accident.
A Parent's Pain
Jurors returned their verdict after just over an hour of deliberations, following two weeks of gut-wrenching testimony and video of the aftermath.
After Pino was set free, the parents of Lucy Fernandez, who died from drowning following injuries she sustained in the crash, shared their disappointment.
"This case was always bigger than George Pino. It is about our daughter, Lucy, and a family who loved her and refused to stop fighting for her," they said in a statement. "The lack of accountability and the blatant efforts to hide the truth do not lessen that loss. They deepen it."
The parents have pledged to continue to honor their daughter and fight for tougher boating laws and enforcement.
"Regardless of the outcome of this case, we hope no one walks away believing that the circumstances that led to Lucy’s death were acceptable," the statement continued. "This tragedy serves as a powerful reminder that no family should have to bury a child because of someone’s thoughtless and irresponsible choices.
"Lucy’s life mattered. It will go on mattering long after this verdict is forgotten."
Teen's Family Believes Case Was 'Compromised From the Beginning'
Katy Puig, now 21, she has been left with permanent disabilities from the crash, and still uses a wheelchair to get around as she continues to relearn basic motor skills.
Her parents were more pointed in their disappointment as they placed the blame on Pino.
"For nearly four years, our family has lived with the consequences of that tragic day," they said in a statement. "We see Katy’s injuries every day. We see the challenges she continues to face, the strength she demonstrates in overcoming them, and the impact this tragedy has had on her life and the lives of those who love her. No verdict can change those realities."
"We have long believed that this case was compromised from the very beginning by critical investigative failures on the day of the accident. George Pino was not administered a sobriety test, nor was a blood sample obtained. As a result, evidence that should have been available in a fatal boating accident investigation was lost forever. That failure deprived the prosecutors, the jury and ultimately the public of information that may have helped provide a more complete picture of what occurred."
Pino Accused of 'Reckless Operation' of the Boat
The statement continued: "Based on the evidence presented, we believe George Pino should have been held accountable for the reckless operation of his vessel."
"We also believe that many people who are unfamiliar with boating may not fully appreciate the dangers associated with excessive speed on the water or the importance of adhering to established navigational rules that exist to protect lives and prevent exactly this type of tragedy," the statement said. "The criminal case may now be over, but its consequences are not. Lucy is still gone. Katy’s injuries remain. Two families continue to carry burdens that neither asked for nor deserved."
A Tragedy Unfolds
As Radar has reported, Pino and his wife were hosting several teenage girls on their boat for their daughter's 18th birthday party on September 4, 2022.
The 54-year-old was at the helm of the 29-foot vessel with 14 people on board when he crashed into a channel marker near Boca Chita Key. The boat capsized, and all the passengers, including several teens, were thrown into the water.
Prosecutors argued that Pino failed to operate the boat safely, speeding at nearly 50 mph before crashing into the marker. He also faced allegations that he and the minors on board had been drinking alcohol before the crash.
But Pino's lawyers pushed back, telling jurors there was no speed limit in the channel and claiming that while Pino had two beers, he was not impaired and was not charged with driving under the influence.