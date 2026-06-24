'Sobbing' George Pino Boat Crash Victim's Family 'Deeply Disappointed' After Real Estate Broker, 54, Is Found Not Guilty of Manslaughter and Homicide Charges

Jurors returned their verdict after just over an hour of deliberations, following two weeks of gut-wrenching testimony and video of the aftermath.

After Pino was set free, the parents of Lucy Fernandez, who died from drowning following injuries she sustained in the crash, shared their disappointment.

"This case was always bigger than George Pino. It is about our daughter, Lucy, and a family who loved her and refused to stop fighting for her," they said in a statement. "The lack of accountability and the blatant efforts to hide the truth do not lessen that loss. They deepen it."

The parents have pledged to continue to honor their daughter and fight for tougher boating laws and enforcement.

"Regardless of the outcome of this case, we hope no one walks away believing that the circumstances that led to Lucy’s death were acceptable," the statement continued. "This tragedy serves as a powerful reminder that no family should have to bury a child because of someone’s thoughtless and irresponsible choices.

"Lucy’s life mattered. It will go on mattering long after this verdict is forgotten."