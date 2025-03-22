Bombshell George Foreman Took to His Grave: Boxing Icon Died Believing He Was DRUGGED in Famed Muhammad Ali Fight

Born on January 10, 1949, Foreman had a difficult childhood but found solace in the sport of boxing.

His talent and determination led him to win a gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics before turning professional the following year.

As a professional, Foreman quickly rose to stardom with his impressive knockout power, amassing a record of 37-0 early in his career.

One of his most memorable victories came against Joe Frazier, where he shocked the world by defeating the favored Frazier in a TKO.

The iconic bout between Frazier and Foreman not only showcased the boxer's strength but also led to the historic encounter with Ali.

The "Rumble in the Jungle" in Kinshasa, Zaire, remains one of the most famous boxing matches of all time, marking a turning point in Foreman's career.

"I just knew no one could stand up to my punch," Foreman said in 2014. "But Muhammad did. His taking those punches, I went away thinking, 'What is going on here? That's not supposed to happen.' That bothered me more than anything."