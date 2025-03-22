Bombshell George Foreman Took to His Grave: Boxing Icon Died Believing He Was DRUGGED in Famed Muhammad Ali Fight
George Foreman believed he was drugged when he lost his big fight against Muhammad Ali til his dying days, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The boxing legend was the heavyweight champ when he lost his iconic fight to Ali in Zaire, Africa, in October 1974, and he claimed someone drugged the water he drank during the fight, which accounted for its medical taste and his tiredness during the bout.
A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com: "George died believing he was drugged. While he was never been able to prove it, he remained convinced the fix was in. It was a very sad part of his life.”
The legendary boxer died at 76, according to a statement released by his family Friday night on his official Instagram account, sparking an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow athletes.
Born on January 10, 1949, Foreman had a difficult childhood but found solace in the sport of boxing.
His talent and determination led him to win a gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics before turning professional the following year.
As a professional, Foreman quickly rose to stardom with his impressive knockout power, amassing a record of 37-0 early in his career.
One of his most memorable victories came against Joe Frazier, where he shocked the world by defeating the favored Frazier in a TKO.
The iconic bout between Frazier and Foreman not only showcased the boxer's strength but also led to the historic encounter with Ali.
The "Rumble in the Jungle" in Kinshasa, Zaire, remains one of the most famous boxing matches of all time, marking a turning point in Foreman's career.
"I just knew no one could stand up to my punch," Foreman said in 2014. "But Muhammad did. His taking those punches, I went away thinking, 'What is going on here? That's not supposed to happen.' That bothered me more than anything."
After his bout with Jimmy Young in 1977, Foreman experienced severe heat stroke and exhaustion, leading to his shockingly retiring from boxing to become an ordained minister. He would spend 10 years away from boxing but would return in 1987.
Foreman returned with a 45-2 record, and his first victory back would come against Steve Zouski in March 1987. Despite being 10 years away from the ring, he would win 24 more times, eventually setting up to fight with Evander Holyfield.
The boxing icon would eventually win the WBA and IBF heavyweight titles at the age of 45 years old, when he defeated Michael Moorer in November 1994, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in history. Garnering a 73-4 record, he defended his titles three more times before facing his final opponent.
At the age of 48 years old, Foreman fought and lost to Shannon Briggs, ending his career with a 76-5 record. He was later inducted into both the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
In 2024, two women claimed they were sexually assaulted as minors by Foreman.
The women, now in their 60s, claimed they were both molested by Foreman in the 1970s at the height of his boxing career.
In a stunning 2022 press conference, one of the alleged victims, Gwen H., claimed she was groomed and allegedly molested for two years starting at 14. Denise S., the second alleged victim, claimed she was attacked at the age of 15.
The retired boxer vehemently denied the claims, accused the women of extortion, and filed a counterclaim against them – giving Scott another reason to consolidate the cases.
Foreman was married five times and had 12 children. One of his daughters, Freeda, tragically died in 2019 by apparent suicide.