George Foreman Fighting His Sexual Assault Accusers From Joining Forces in Court
Two women who claim they were sexually assaulted as minors by boxing great George Foreman want to consolidate their cases into one scandalous civil trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged victims Denise S. and Gwen H. filed similar claims against the 75-year-old legend and their legal teams argued the trial witnesses would practically be identical.
“Here, Plaintiffs Denise S. and Gwen H. allege that they were sexually abused as minors by Mr. Foreman, while he claims that both women are lying and defamed him by making their allegations public during a press conference in November 2022,” renowned attorney Timothy A. Scott wrote in a March 4th motion to consolidate the cases.
“Given the substantial overlap in evidence and legal issues in these cases, the potential for inconsistent rulings and verdicts, and the absence of prejudice to any party, the Court should grant the instant motion and order these matters consolidated for all further pretrial proceedings and trial.”
But RadarOnline.com has learned the two-time Heavyweight Champ wants to keep both cases separate – even though Denise’s trial is set for September and Gwen’s trial is scheduled for October.
Shortly after meeting with the boxer’s legal team on October 13, Scott charged the “defense counsel responded in writing that Mr. Foreman did not believe consolidation was warranted and indicated that he would oppose any such motion.”
The women, now in their 60s, claimed they were both molested by Foreman in the 1970s at the height of his boxing career --- buoyed by the now legendary bouts with the late Muhammad Ali.
In a stunning 2022 press conference Gwen claimed she was groomed and allegedly molested for two years starting at 14. Denise charged she was attacked at the age of 15.
The George Foreman Grill pitchman vehemently denied the claims, accused the women of extortion, and filed a counterclaim against them – giving Scott another reason to consolidate the cases.
“These allegations support consolidation because Mr. Foreman’s counterclaims in both cases are based on the same common nucleus of facts: statements made by Denise and Gwen at the November 2022 press conference.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a family member sued Foreman in California’s Alameda County Superior Court charging she abused at his California ranch in 1974 when she was only 15 years old.
The woman, who filed the lawsuit as Jane Doe, claimed the attack left her traumatized because she was afraid to accuse a “family member,” the documents showed.
Foreman refuted the allegation in a one-page declaration where he stated: “I adamantly deny that I ever had any sexual encounter or contact with her at any time, let alone when she was a minor.”