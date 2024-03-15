George Foreman Fighting His Sexual Assault Accusers From Joining Forces in Court

Two women who claim they were sexually assaulted as minors by boxing great George Foreman want to consolidate their cases into one scandalous civil trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged victims Denise S. and Gwen H. filed similar claims against the 75-year-old legend and their legal teams argued the trial witnesses would practically be identical.

“Here, Plaintiffs Denise S. and Gwen H. allege that they were sexually abused as minors by Mr. Foreman, while he claims that both women are lying and defamed him by making their allegations public during a press conference in November 2022,” renowned attorney Timothy A. Scott wrote in a March 4th motion to consolidate the cases.