'I Adamantly Deny': Read George Foreman's Court Declaration Denying Alleged 1974 Sexual Assault
Boxing legend Geoge Foreman vehemently denied the sexual abuse allegations made by a teenage family member in a stunning court declaration exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The 75-year-old two-time heavyweight champ confessed to suffering from “various health issues” and begged the California judge to move the scandalous $10 million lawsuit to his hometown in the Houston, Texas area.
“I adamantly deny that I ever had any sexual encounter or contact with her at any time, let alone when she was a minor,” Foreman said in the typed one-page declaration filed in Alameda County Superior Court.
The alleged victim slammed the George Foreman Grill pitchman with the lawsuit in 2022 claiming the boxer sexually attacked her at his California ranch in 1974 when she was only 15 years old, documents showed.
The woman, who filed the lawsuit as Jane Doe, claimed the attack left her traumatized because she was afraid to accuse a “family member,” the documents showed.
“After [Jane Doe] refused [Foreman’s] sexual advances, [Forman] imposed his will upon the unsuspecting minor, and began engaging in immoral and unwanted sexual acts against her, which included oral copulation,” the lawsuit stated.
“After [Foreman] completed the sexual assault, [Jane Doe] was left in terror, and could not comprehend what had just happened to her. Because the incident involved a family member, [Jane Doe] had not one to turn to, and was in complete fear of what would happen to her if she said anything.”
But in court documents Foreman claimed he never laid a hand on the teenager.
“I am not aware of a single California-based witness that would have any personal knowledge regarding [Jane Doe’s] claim that I assaulted her at the Livermore Ranch in 1974,” he stated in the declaration.
“Again, I have not owned the Livermore Ranch (or otherwise lived in Northern California) in well over 40 years and I never had any sexual contact with Plaintiff at the Livermore Ranch or elsewhere.”
The woman’s lawsuit became public in April 2023 following the release of the boxer’s biopic “Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.”
The Olympic gold medalist filed the declaration demanding that the case get tossed out or at least transferred to Texas. Foreman even stipulated he would abide by California’s newly enacted Survivor’s Act which allows victims to file a claim years after the statute of limitations has expired.
“In January 2024, I will turn 75 years old. In the last few years, I have experienced various health issues that require medical attention and treatment,” he stated. “As a result, I would greatly prefer to litigate the above-captioned action in Harris County, Texas where I live with my wife of many years and where I receive medical treatment from various doctors.”
Jane Doe is the third woman to accuse the Hall of Fame boxer turned preacher of sexual abuse. Two women filed separate federal lawsuits against Foreman claiming they were attacked and assaulted as teenagers.
Foreman denied those claims and accused the women of trying to extort him for millions.