'I Adamantly Deny': Read George Foreman's Court Declaration Denying Alleged 1974 Sexual Assault

Boxing legend Geoge Foreman vehemently denied the sexual abuse allegations made by a teenage family member in a stunning court declaration exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The 75-year-old two-time heavyweight champ confessed to suffering from “various health issues” and begged the California judge to move the scandalous $10 million lawsuit to his hometown in the Houston, Texas area.

“I adamantly deny that I ever had any sexual encounter or contact with her at any time, let alone when she was a minor,” Foreman said in the typed one-page declaration filed in Alameda County Superior Court.