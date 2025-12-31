EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's 'Secret Divorce Plan' Exposed After He Secures French Citizenship
Dec. 31 2025, Published 2:21 p.m. ET
George Clooney is quietly reshaping his family's future in Europe after securing French citizenship, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the move is actually part of a "secret divorce plan" that would see him and his wife, Amal Clooney, living in different homes across different countries if their marriage collapses.
The Oscar-winning actor, 64, and Amal, 47, have joined their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, in receiving French passports under an official decree published in Paris.
Citizenship Gives Clooneys New Flexibility
It's a development that follows years of deepening ties to Europe for the Clooneys, including the purchase of a major wine estate in southern France and a gradual shift away from Italy as their primary base.
Insiders now say the new citizenship gives Clooney "flexibility" and a "legal footing" for a future that could involve parallel lives rather than a single shared home.
A source said: "George is meticulous about thinking ahead and preparing for all possibilities. This is really about flexibility and autonomy.
"If circumstances were ever to shift, the plan would allow him and Amal each to have a base in separate countries without it becoming a public spectacle or an administrative mess."
France Offers Family Privacy
The source added the structure would prioritize stability for the children while allowing both parents to continue demanding international careers.
Clooney has long spoken openly about his affection for France, particularly its strict privacy laws.
In December, he told French radio: "I love the French culture, your language, even if I'm still bad at it after 400 days of courses.
"Here, they don't take photos of kids. There aren't any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That's number one for us."
Friends say the Clooneys' emphasis on privacy has become central to his long-term planning.
The couple married in 2014 and announced the birth of their twins on French television in June 2017.
In 2021, they bought a home in the south of France before spending about $9million last year on a larger property near Cannes, Domaine du Canadel, a 425-acre estate complete with vineyards, olive groves and extensive grounds.
Since then, their sprawling 25-bedroom villa on Lake Como has been downgraded to a holiday home.
A Carefully Planned Global Footprint
Another source said the geographic spread of properties is deliberate.
"You have France, Italy, the UK, New York and Kentucky in the mix, and none of that is by chance," they said.
"It establishes a structure where George and Amal could operate in largely separate professional spheres if necessary, while remaining united in raising their children."
Clooney also owns a Thameside home in Sonning, Berkshire, with Amal, an international human rights lawyer whose work often keeps her in Europe.
The actor has repeatedly said he prefers European life to Hollywood, citing anonymity and normality. He has even developed close ties locally, recording a New Year message last year for residents of Brignoles alongside the town's mayor, Didier Bremond.
Timing Signals Deeper Personal Shift
The timing of Clooney's French citizenship comes amid an exceptionally active period in his public life – with sources telling us he and his wife are already "living basically totally separate lives" due to their work schedules.
Despite his ties to Europe, Clooney has shown his patriotism with his approach to politics in his homeland.
A prominent Democratic donor, Clooney is widely credited with accelerating Joe Biden's decision to abandon his re-election bid after publishing a blunt New York Times op-ed in July 2024.
In it, he wrote: "I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him."
But he added: "The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time."
Financially, Clooney also remains one of Hollywood's most powerful figures, with an estimated net worth of about $675million driven by acting, production and lucrative endorsement deals with brands including Nespresso, Omega and most recently Grubhub.
Still, sources stress the French move is not about money or politics.
"This is a deeply personal decision," the source said.
"George wants to feel in control of what comes next, and French citizenship gives him that security and flexibility, regardless of what happens in his marriage."