Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > George Clooney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's 'Secret Divorce Plan' Exposed After He Secures French Citizenship

The timing of George Clooney's French citizenship comes amid an exceptionally active period in his public life.
Source: MEGA

The timing of George Clooney's French citizenship comes amid an exceptionally active period in his public life.

Dec. 31 2025, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

George Clooney is quietly reshaping his family's future in Europe after securing French citizenship, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the move is actually part of a "secret divorce plan" that would see him and his wife, Amal Clooney, living in different homes across different countries if their marriage collapses.

The Oscar-winning actor, 64, and Amal, 47, have joined their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, in receiving French passports under an official decree published in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

Citizenship Gives Clooneys New Flexibility

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
The new citizenship gives Clooney 'flexibility' and a 'legal footing'.
Source: MEGA

The new citizenship gives Clooney 'flexibility' and a 'legal footing'.

Article continues below advertisement

It's a development that follows years of deepening ties to Europe for the Clooneys, including the purchase of a major wine estate in southern France and a gradual shift away from Italy as their primary base.

Insiders now say the new citizenship gives Clooney "flexibility" and a "legal footing" for a future that could involve parallel lives rather than a single shared home.

A source said: "George is meticulous about thinking ahead and preparing for all possibilities. This is really about flexibility and autonomy.

"If circumstances were ever to shift, the plan would allow him and Amal each to have a base in separate countries without it becoming a public spectacle or an administrative mess."

Article continues below advertisement

France Offers Family Privacy

Article continues below advertisement
The Hollywood icon has long spoken openly about his affection for France.
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood icon has long spoken openly about his affection for France.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added the structure would prioritize stability for the children while allowing both parents to continue demanding international careers.

Clooney has long spoken openly about his affection for France, particularly its strict privacy laws.

In December, he told French radio: "I love the French culture, your language, even if I'm still bad at it after 400 days of courses.

"Here, they don't take photos of kids. There aren't any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That's number one for us."

Friends say the Clooneys' emphasis on privacy has become central to his long-term planning.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple married in 2014 and announced the birth of their twins on French television in June 2017.

In 2021, they bought a home in the south of France before spending about $9million last year on a larger property near Cannes, Domaine du Canadel, a 425-acre estate complete with vineyards, olive groves and extensive grounds.

Since then, their sprawling 25-bedroom villa on Lake Como has been downgraded to a holiday home.

Article continues below advertisement

A Carefully Planned Global Footprint

Article continues below advertisement
The actor has been vocal about his hatred for Trump.
Source: MEGA

The actor has been vocal about his hatred for Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source said the geographic spread of properties is deliberate.

"You have France, Italy, the UK, New York and Kentucky in the mix, and none of that is by chance," they said.

"It establishes a structure where George and Amal could operate in largely separate professional spheres if necessary, while remaining united in raising their children."

Clooney also owns a Thameside home in Sonning, Berkshire, with Amal, an international human rights lawyer whose work often keeps her in Europe.

The actor has repeatedly said he prefers European life to Hollywood, citing anonymity and normality. He has even developed close ties locally, recording a New Year message last year for residents of Brignoles alongside the town's mayor, Didier Bremond.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
'Brady Bunch' star Barry Williams has admitted to having a 'steamy' bond with actress Maureen McCormick.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Brady Bunch' Bombshell! Barry Williams Confesses to Having 'Steamy' Chemistry With TV Sister Maureen McCormick

Photo of Bari Weiss

EXCLUSIVE: Bari Weiss' CNN Power Grab Sparks 'Media Chess Match' — as Wife Nellie Bowles' Ex Kara Swisher Could Be Forced to Work Under Her

Article continues below advertisement

Timing Signals Deeper Personal Shift

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
According to reports, Clooney and his wife are 'living separate lives.'
Source: MEGA

According to reports, Clooney and his wife are 'living separate lives.'

The timing of Clooney's French citizenship comes amid an exceptionally active period in his public life – with sources telling us he and his wife are already "living basically totally separate lives" due to their work schedules.

Despite his ties to Europe, Clooney has shown his patriotism with his approach to politics in his homeland.

A prominent Democratic donor, Clooney is widely credited with accelerating Joe Biden's decision to abandon his re-election bid after publishing a blunt New York Times op-ed in July 2024.

In it, he wrote: "I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him."

But he added: "The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time."

Financially, Clooney also remains one of Hollywood's most powerful figures, with an estimated net worth of about $675million driven by acting, production and lucrative endorsement deals with brands including Nespresso, Omega and most recently Grubhub.

Still, sources stress the French move is not about money or politics.

"This is a deeply personal decision," the source said.

"George wants to feel in control of what comes next, and French citizenship gives him that security and flexibility, regardless of what happens in his marriage."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.