EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's 'Secret Divorce Plan' Exposed After He Secures French Citizenship

It's a development that follows years of deepening ties to Europe for the Clooneys, including the purchase of a major wine estate in southern France and a gradual shift away from Italy as their primary base.

Insiders now say the new citizenship gives Clooney "flexibility" and a "legal footing" for a future that could involve parallel lives rather than a single shared home.

A source said: "George is meticulous about thinking ahead and preparing for all possibilities. This is really about flexibility and autonomy.

"If circumstances were ever to shift, the plan would allow him and Amal each to have a base in separate countries without it becoming a public spectacle or an administrative mess."