EXCLUSIVE: George and Amal Clooney Face Fresh Divorce Rumors After Actor's Boozy Awards Afterparty Leaves His Wife 'Fuming'
Dec. 30 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Whispers of marital troubles have plagued George and Amal Clooney for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now the rumors have exploded once again after one media outlet reported George's boozy night out following the Tony Awards in June left Amal, 47, fuming.
Wild Night Raises Eyebrows
The actor, 64, admitted in an interview after the Tonys that he ended the night "like a high school drunk," and that he was "sick all day the next day."
"That may or may not have sat well with Amal," said a source.
"Everyone knows George doesn't drink, so it is a little worrisome that he let loose and got blasted. Will it end his marriage? Doubtful. George and Amal love each other and have a beautiful life together. He adores her, and she adores him."
Sadly, the couple was thrown another curve shortly after the divorce reports surfaced.
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, the madam of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, allegedly bragged about pleasuring George at a party, according to the posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl by alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.
Actor Previously Denied Explosive Claims
After Giuffre's diary writings first leaked in 2020, a source told RadarOnline.com George strongly denied the allegations and was prepared to publicly condemn the claims as false.