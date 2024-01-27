'General Hospital' Star Tyler Christopher Died of Positional Asphyxia Due to Alcohol Intoxication, According to Medical Examiner

The news of Christopher's death came as a shock to many, including his friends, family, and fans.

His representative confirmed the tragic news on October 31, 2023, saying, "This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor and, more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much."

Christopher's co-star and longtime friend Maurice Benard also paid tribute to him on Instagram, describing him as a truly talented individual who lit up the screen in every scene.

"Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him," Benard said of the Daytime Emmy Award winner.

Benard also commended Christopher for his advocacy work in mental health and substance abuse, as he openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.