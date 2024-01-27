'General Hospital' Star Tyler Christopher Died of Positional Asphyxia Due to Alcohol Intoxication, According to Medical Examiner
The cause of death of General Hospital star Tyler Christopher has finally been revealed, nearly three months after his untimely passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Medical Examiner Office's report obtained by TMZ, Christopher died at the age of 50 from positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication.
Positional asphyxia occurs when someone suffocates due to the position they are in while intoxicated.
The report also listed coronary artery atherosclerosis, the buildup of plaque inside the arteries, as a contributing factor to Christopher's death. His passing was ruled accidental by the Medical Examiner Office.
The news of Christopher's death came as a shock to many, including his friends, family, and fans.
His representative confirmed the tragic news on October 31, 2023, saying, "This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor and, more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much."
Christopher's co-star and longtime friend Maurice Benard also paid tribute to him on Instagram, describing him as a truly talented individual who lit up the screen in every scene.
"Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him," Benard said of the Daytime Emmy Award winner.
Benard also commended Christopher for his advocacy work in mental health and substance abuse, as he openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.
In a previous interview on Benard's State of Mind mental health podcast, Christopher revealed that he had lost his job at General Hospital due to his alcohol abuse.
He admitted that it was devastating, as acting was something he loved dearly and he felt like he had thrown it away himself.
Christopher's struggles with alcoholism and substance abuse were well-known throughout his life.
“One: The thing that I love the most was taken away," he said on the podcast. "Two: I threw it away. Nobody took it away from me. I dropped it.”
Months before his death, he made headlines when he was arrested for allegedly napping on the ground of a South Carolina airport while intoxicated.
Despite the challenges he faced, Christopher leaves behind a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry. He is survived by his two children, Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher.