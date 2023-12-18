Ex-‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Settles Bitter Divorce With Ex Sheree, Neither Will Pay Spousal Support
Soap opera star Steve Burton and his ex-wife Sheree informed the court they finalized a divorce settlement — despite having recently fought over spousal support payments.
According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve and Sheree revealed they hashed out an agreement that covered custody of their children, child support, and the division of their community property.
“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support,” the filing read.
Per the deal, neither party will receive spousal support.
As we previously reported, last year, Steve filed for divorce from Sheree after 23 years of marriage. The two walked down the aisle in 1999.
The ex-General Hospital listed the date of separation as March 1, 2022. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.
The divorce was filed after Sheree announced she was pregnant with her fourth child — but the father was not Steve.
Steve and Sheree share children Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7.
In his petition, Steve asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children. In addition, he asked that Sheree be cut off from spousal support.
In response, Sheree agreed to share joint custody with Steve. However, she believed her ex should pay spousal support.
After Sheree revealed she was pregnant, the actor took to social media to address the situation.
"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine,” he said. “We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."
The personal drama came after Steve was let go from General Hospital over a fight about the producer’s vaccine requirements for actors.
"Look, the circumstance [of my GH departure] was tough and you know, that's just the way it is," he told Deadline. "I'll always be grateful for my time there. It was my family for so long. I grew up there and the fans have always been awesome to me. But again, some doors shut and other doors open.”
Steve joined the cast of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem in 2022.