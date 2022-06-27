Ex-'General Hospital' Star Ingo Rademacher Accuses Disney Of Refusing To Hand Over Internal Communications In Battle Over Vaccine Mandate

Ex-General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher has gone back to court in his battle with the American Broadcast Company over his claim they fired him for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccination — accusing them of playing dirty games in court.

Radar has obtained bombshell court documents filed by the conservative former soap star. Ingo sued ABC (owned by the Walt Disney Company) for discrimination claiming he was fired from his role as Jasper “Jax” Jacks after 25 years due to him refusing to get the vaccine.