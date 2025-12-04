Gene Hackman's Secret Treasures: Mysterious Auction Reveals Prized Possessions Late Oscar-Winning Actor Kept Hidden From the World

The items were collected from his Santa Fe home, where Hackman and his second wife, Betsy Arakawa, were tragically found dead in February, as well as one of their dogs.

Arakawa, 65, had contracted hantavirus, a rare disease linked to rodents that can cause respiratory failure. She died about a week before her 95-year-old husband, who had cardiovascular disease and advanced Alzheimer's and was reliant on her for his care. Their bodies were not found for another week.

So far, $ 2million has already been raised from the auction held by Bonhams auction house, with hundreds of lots still to come, and the proceeds are likely to go to his trust.

Items available to purchase include two of his four Golden Globes, photos from the set of Bonnie and Clyde, production notes, scripts, contracts, contact sheets, and handwritten letters.