Gavin Newsom Delivers Savage Four-Word Verdict on Nicki Minaj's Rumored White House Press Sec. Role After Donald Trump Lauds Rapper

The Anaconda singer, 43, previously slammed Newsom, 59, in January during an event promoting Trump Accounts, saying: "He does not want to do anything credible with his time or life."

She later claimed the governor had ignored her attempts to contact him following swatting incidents at her Beverly Hills home in 2022 and 2023.

"He just completely ignored me, with all the money I spent in taxes," she told Time.

Minaj's allegiance to MAGA has sparked talk could be given a role within the Trump administration.

And rumors went into overdrive on Sunday when White House communications director Steven Cheung shared a video of himself interviewing Minaj aboard Air Force One.