Gavin Newsom Delivers Savage Four-Word Verdict on Nicki Minaj's Rumored White House Press Sec. Role After Donald Trump Lauds Rapper
Oct. 27 2026, Published 9:34 a.m. ET
Gavin Newsom has weighed in on rumors linking Nicki Minaj with the vacant White House press secretary job, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Democratic politician delivered a sarcastic message on X, writing "we can only pray" when responding to the speculation, seemingly reigniting a pre-existing feud with the rapper.
Minaj Has Long-Standing Feud With Newsom
The Anaconda singer, 43, previously slammed Newsom, 59, in January during an event promoting Trump Accounts, saying: "He does not want to do anything credible with his time or life."
She later claimed the governor had ignored her attempts to contact him following swatting incidents at her Beverly Hills home in 2022 and 2023.
"He just completely ignored me, with all the money I spent in taxes," she told Time.
Minaj's allegiance to MAGA has sparked talk could be given a role within the Trump administration.
And rumors went into overdrive on Sunday when White House communications director Steven Cheung shared a video of himself interviewing Minaj aboard Air Force One.
'We May Have Found The New White House Press Secretary'
"Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!" Cheung wrote on X, tagging the singer.
In the video, Minaj praised Donald Trump's economic policies and work ethic while answering questions about the president's leadership. "He outworks people who are half his age," she said, defending Trump's busy campaign schedule ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
The exchange prompted speculation about whether the rapper could be considered for the position, although no formal appointment or job offer has been announced.
The suggestion follows a shake-up in the White House press office after Katie Zacharia left the press secretary role earlier this month following a five-day tenure.
Trump Blasted For Crude Comments
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RadarOnline.com recently told how Trump has been blasted for referencing Nicki Minaj's backside during a rally on Sunday, October 25.
He told supporters: "By the way, look at one h-ll of a beautiful a-- before... Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss."
Following applause from the audience, the President continued: "Stand up. That's hard to miss. I hope Nicki was not insulted but we love Nicki. She has been with us for a long time."
The rapper subsequently took to the platform to champion the President's economic achievements, seemingly unbothered by the comments.
However, Trump's remarks sparked anger elsewhere, with many critics taking to X to vent their anger.
One wrote: "This is your president, ladies and gentlemen," while another added: "This can't be real, his wife must be proud."
A third chimed in: "People get fired from jobs for saying these things," as a fourth commented: “This is f--king embarrassing."
A fifth added: "All I see is a classless a--."
Trump's compliment to Minaj came after Trump offered a similar one to GOP Ohio Senate candidate Jon Husted's backside: "I looked at his (Husted's) a--" before adding, "I've never done that with a man before.