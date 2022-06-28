'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Spotted With Bruised Arm One Day After Being Shoved To The Ground At Abortion Rights Protest

"I was walking and one of the officers just snatched my bag and tossed me forward," Sweetin said on Monday while co-hosting E! News' Daily Pop. "We took care of the situation. We didn't use that as an excuse to do anything further, we continued our march and we were out there probably another four- or five-hours marching downtown."

"Above all, I want to continue to not make this about me and continue to bring the focus back to women's rights and also police brutality,” the Full House child star continued after revealing she will not press charges. “If people are disturbed by what they saw, let me tell you, I've spent a lot of time protesting out in the streets and that is a very minor incident of police brutality."