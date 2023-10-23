'Too Disturbing to Explain on TV’: Fox News Reporter Withholds New Gut-wrenching Details of Hamas Attack Shared by Captured Hamas Terrorist
A Fox News reporter chose to withhold new details from the Hamas terror attack because the details were “too disturbing to explain on TV,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a harrowing development to come more than two weeks after the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, new gut-wrenching details from the attack surfaced this weekend.
According to Fox News reporter Trey Yingst, the new gruesome details surfaced in an interrogation video between Israeli forces and a captured Hamas terrorist.
“Fox News has obtained and reviewed an Israeli interrogation video of a Hamas militant who participated in the October 7th massacre,” Yingst explained on Saturday.
He continued, “I do need to warn our viewers, what I am about to describe is incredibly graphic, but it gives new details on what took place two weeks ago.”
Yingst revealed that Hamas commanders instructed the Palestinian militant group to “step on the heads of civilians, to behead them and do whatever they felt like.”
The captured terrorist then reportedly admitted that Hamas “burned, slaughtered, and beheaded people.”
The Fox News reporter chose not to provide certain details regarding what the Hamas militants did to the civilians after they were killed.
“We can’t describe them to you because they are too graphic to explain on television,” Yingst said. “But it gives you a sense of what exactly took place.”
Also surprising was the Fox News reporter’s claim that Hamas used the messaging platform Telegram to “share videos in real time” of “beheadings, cutting of feet, killing of infants, and other unspeakable acts.”
- Shocking Bodycam Footage: Hamas Terrorists Kill Innocent Israeli Victims After 'Indoctrinating' Palestinian Children
- 'Get Down!': Fox News Reporter Caught in Gunfire Exchange as IDF Soldiers Capture Hamas Militant
- Horrific Aftermath of Hamas Terrorist Attack on Israel Revealed in Alleged Videos Sparking Worldwide Outrage
Several of those videos were reportedly recovered by Israeli forces and will be shared with journalists on Monday.
“We are witnessing a Holocaust denial-like phenomenon unfolding in real time,” Jerusalem Post reporter Lahav Harkov said on Sunday.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“So tomorrow, Israel will screen for foreign journalists the raw, unedited footage of Hamas’ atrocities in the October 7 Massacre, as captured by its death squads’ body cams.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Israel declared war against Hamas earlier this month after the Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel on October 7 that left more than 1,400 Israeli citizens dead.
Initial reports indicated that the Hamas terrorists murdered, kidnapped, raped, and tortured their Israeli victims, while later reports suggested that the Palestinian militants behead Israeli women and children.
According to Yingst, Hamas was sent to attack Israel to “inflict as much terror on the civilian population as possible.”
“More than 1,400 Israelis slaughtered at the hands of Hamas militants who entered southern Israel on October 7, starting this conflict that’s erupted behind us,” he explained during his report on Saturday from Gaza.
“And we do know by this video that we obtained and reviewed, they were given coordinated specific plans to come into Israel and put all beliefs aside with one goal in mind,” Yingst continued. “To inflict as much terror on the civilian population here as possible.”