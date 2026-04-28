It's at least the third credible attempt on Trump since his second term began, and many blame the 68-year-old for the poor security procedures that put the president at risk.

"Susie oversees the Secret Service, and it’s failure after failure after failure, and she gets no blame," a former administration official told RealClearPolitics.

"This should've been the most secure perimeter in the world," the insider continued. "And the fact that the guy made it through the mags underscores the epic failure of the U.S. Secret Service in protecting the president."

A Secret Service agent was reportedly shot by alleged gunman Allen on Saturday night, but they have since been released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.