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Home > News > Fox News

Fox News Host Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Security at WHCD Before Gunman Opened Fire and Attempted to Assassinate Trump — 'They're Not Even Trying Anymore' 

jimmy failla, cole allen
Source: jimfailla/instagram; mega

Fox News host Jimmy Failla complained about the lax security at the WHCD before a gunman ran through.

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April 28 2026, Updated 3:36 p.m. ET

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Forget mentalist Oz Pearlman, the real soothsayer at the White House Correspondents' Dinner seems to have been Fox News late-night host Jimmy Failla, RadarOnline.com can report.

The comedian was caught on a hot mic on the event's red carpet openly mocking the lax security, just minutes before a gunman barreled past a security checkpoint in an attempt to kill President Trump.

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'They're Not Even Trying Anymore'

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Jimmy Failla
Source: cwebbonline/x

Jimmy Failla joked that security agents 'weren't even trying anymore.'

Failla was reporting live from the dinner, interviewing attendees. But during a break in the action, the conservative comic could be heard ridiculing the security at the high-profile event while talking with a fellow reporter, noting that the doors to the private hotel were being held wide open.

"They have like two random chicks holding the front door open," Failla said while laughing. "Like, guys, they're not even trying anymore."

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Source: cwebbonline/X

He continued to question just who was propping the door open, and perhaps more importantly, why?

"They're not even Secret Service people. It's like the girls who work here are holding the door," he added, before slamming, "They might as well put a doorstop in. They put up a doorstop and a scarecrow. Don't f–k with this guy."

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A Failed Attempt

Cole Tomas Allan
Source: mega

Cole Tomas Allen was tackled after allegedly breaking past a security checkpoint.

Little did he know that roughly an hour later, Cole Tomas Allen would be charged with rushing through those doors and through a metal detector, before being tackled by Secret Service agents.

In the aftermath of the would-be attack, questions have persisted as to how the 31-year-old teacher from Southern California could have ever gotten that close to Trump and other dignitaries.

Most of the finger-pointing has fallen on White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who oversees the Secret Service.

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Is Susie Wiles to Blame for Security Breach?

secret service agent
Source: mega

Secret Service agents quickly cleared the ballroom.

It's at least the third credible attempt on Trump since his second term began, and many blame the 68-year-old for the poor security procedures that put the president at risk.

"Susie oversees the Secret Service, and it’s failure after failure after failure, and she gets no blame," a former administration official told RealClearPolitics.

"This should've been the most secure perimeter in the world," the insider continued. "And the fact that the guy made it through the mags underscores the epic failure of the U.S. Secret Service in protecting the president."

A Secret Service agent was reportedly shot by alleged gunman Allen on Saturday night, but they have since been released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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A Complete Review is Coming

Photo of Donald Trump, Susie Wiles
Source: MEGA

Calls have grown for President Trump to fire Susie Wiles.

For now, at least, Trump is standing by Wiles and her leadership of the Secret Service, praising the agents for neutralizing the shooter.

Still, the entire response and reaction will be addressed, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"The Secret Service does not detail their procedures or operations to the public for obvious reasons, because you have crazy people who try to hijack them and get around them," Leavitt said.

"So these conversations will be taking place in private, but if adjustments need to be made to protect the president, they will be made."

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