'Idiotic and Ignorant': Fox News Star Brian Kilmeade Slams Anti-Israel Protestors After Violent Clash With Police Outside DNC Headquarters
Fox News star Brian Kilmeade slammed the “idiotic and ignorant” anti-Israel protestors who engaged in a violent demonstration in Washington, D.C. this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kilmeade and his Fox and Friends co-hosts discussed the startling incident on Thursday morning during an episode of the Fox News program.
According to Washington, D.C. police, six officers and more than 100 protestors were injured when an anti-Israel demonstration outside the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters turned violent on Wednesday night. At least one protestor was arrested.
“People should make a choice: which side are you on?” co-host Peter Doocy said.
“They’re demanding a ceasefire while engaging in violence,” Griff Jenkins added.
Kilmeade then argued that the anti-Israel protestors who demonstrated outside the DNC headquarters on Wednesday night have “no idea” what is unfolding in Gaza between the Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group.
He also argued that it is “idiotic and ignorant” to blame Israel for the conflict taking place in the Palestinian city.
“Yeah, right. They have no idea,” Kilmeade said. “All they have to do is look at the video of the IDF going in there bringing in incubators, bringing in gas, bringing in supplies for hospitals while pulling out M-16 rifles, RPGs, and you’ve got to see the armaments in these hospitals.”
“They have to go into those cities in order to eradicate Hamas from this planet,” he added. “They have no choice.”
“It is just idiotic and ignorant to think that Israel is the problem here.”
Fellow Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones chimed in and declared that the anti-Israel protests taking place across the country and the world cannot be described as “peaceful” when both police officers and activists are getting injured.
“We’ve got to stop calling these protests peaceful,” Jones said. “You can’t obstruct the entry into a private business. You just can’t do that.”
“That’s not peaceful,” he added. “You can’t pepper spray cops and think that it’s okay.”
“We have a new group of pro-jihadists, pro-Hamas people marching around our country, and we’re saying. That’s not peaceful!”
The Fox and Friends segment on Thursday morning came to an end shortly after Kilmeade blamed the Democrats for the violent anti-Israel protests erupting across the nation.
Kilmeade suggested the DNC “had it coming” because the committee “started it.”
“These Democratic voters going after the Democrats in their headquarters. Good luck with that, guys. You started it,” he charged. “Now it’s blowing up in your face.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the tension between Israel and Palestine supporters has nearly reached a breaking point after Hamas attacked southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.
More than 1,400 Israelis were killed in the unprecedented terrorist attack and hundreds more were kidnapped and taken hostage inside the war-torn Palestinian city.
Israel has since declared war against Hamas in response to the October 7 attack, and the Israel Defense Forces recently invaded Gaza and took over several Hamas-run bases.