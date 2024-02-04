EXPOSED: Former Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Received Nearly $6 Million From Academy After Getting Fired Only 5 Months Into Job

A 2021 tax filing obtained exclusively by Q revealed that Dugan received a staggering $5.75 million settlement.

The details of the settlement were not made public at the time. Still, according to the report, Dugan was the highest-paid individual at the Recording Academy — despite not working any hours per week.

The settlement came after months of disputes between Dugan and the Academy, which ultimately led to her dismissal by the board. An agreement was reportedly reached in June of 2021.

Prior to her departure, Dugan, who was listed under her married name, Deborah Szulansky, had only held the position of CEO for approximately five months. Harvey Mason, the CEO who succeeded her, earned only $1,369,344 during the same period.