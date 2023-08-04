Disney Whistleblower Claims Company Forced Employees To Keep ‘Diversity’ Diaries; Compensated Employees Based On How Woke They Virtue Signaled
A Disney whistleblower claimed the company required employees to keep "diversity diaries" and would use their contents to determine business matters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The whistleblower alleged that the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) "virtue diaries" were used against employees on matters like compensation and employment. Moreover, the whistleblower claimed Disney unfairly targeted conservative workers.
The whistleblower's allegations were reported by YouTube creator WDW Pro, claiming Disney employees who voiced personal opinions that "did not align with very far left views" allegedly faced consequences by the company's HR.
WDW Pro told his viewers that based on the "evidence" the whistleblower provided, "since the summer of 2020 many employees of [Disney] have been required to maintain their various virtuous actions within diversity, equity, and inclusion."
The YouTuber continued that the "diary of their ‘good deeds’ was part of maintaining their job security," as well as being factored into "their job compensation."
"We’re talking about bonuses that you might not receive if you went afoul of [Latondra] Newton, the prior Chief Diversity Officer of Disney, if you went afoul of her belief systems," the YouTube creator added.
Later in his bombshell video, WDW Pro said a crackdown on employees' freedom of speech also kicked off in the summer of 2020.
"[If] you espouse political beliefs in the workplace, or outside the workplace, or on social media and those political or sociocultural beliefs did not align with very far left views than you could expect to be sent to HR to have some serious conversations and discussions," the YouTuber claimed.
"So if you went beyond not just filling out your Word doc where you had DEI requirements noted for your MBO document, let’s say, but instead you were actually on social media saying that you supported some sort of conservative value you were going to be brought into HR."
WDW Pro then issued a bold accusation that Disney "seems to have eliminated the vast majority of their conservative employees."
The outraged creator continued that through the alleged policies, the Walt Disney Company had reportedly become a "monolithic kind of state where everyone there is is either far to the left on the spectrum."
WDW Pro claimed that if an employee didn't fall onto either extreme side of the spectrum, they were "a moderate or conservative in hiding."
The YouTuber shared that the Disney DEI-focused policies required that employees "personally participate in trainings and other educational D&I initiatives. Actively contribute to creating an inclusive and positive team environment – support colleagues from all backgrounds."