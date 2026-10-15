Former GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz Speaks Out After Being Accused of S-- Trafficking in New Lawsuit

This is not the first time the allegations have arisen. Gaetz resigned in November 2024 amid an ethics investigation.

In December 2024, the House Ethics Committee released its findings.

"The Committee did not find sufficient evidence to conclude that Representative Gaetz violated the federal s-- trafficking statute," the report read. "Although Representative Gaetz did cause the transportation of women across state lines for purposes of commercial s--, the Committee did not find evidence that any of those women were under 18 at the time of travel, nor did the Committee find sufficient evidence to conclude that the commercial s-- acts were induced by force, fraud, or coercion."

However, it further claimed that Gaetz was "uncooperative throughout the Committee’s review."

"He provided minimal documentation in response to the Committee’s requests," the report continued. "He also did not agree to a voluntary interview. On July 11, 2024, the Committee issued a subpoena to Representative Gaetz for his testimony. He did not appear, despite having received notice of the date and time of the deposition."

"While the Committee considered whether to establish an investigative subcommittee to consider sanctions against Representative Gaetz, the Committee ultimately determined that it would not risk the further victimization of the women involved in this matter. "