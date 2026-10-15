Former GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz Speaks Out After Being Accused of S-- Trafficking in New Lawsuit
Oct. 15 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Former Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz has been accused of s-- trafficking two young women in a new lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The more than 30-page legal complaint was filed on Monday, October 12. Convicted felon Joel Greenberg and politician Christopher Dorworth, who previously represented the 34th district in Florida in Congress, were also named as defendants.
Matt Gaetz Wants to 'Confront' His Accusers in Court
Gaetz has denied the allegations.
"I look forward to taking the plaintiffs’ depositions because much of the conduct alleged against me is false," Gaetz said in a statement.
"The lawsuit relies almost exclusively on a Congressional Committee report that didn’t allow me to confront my accusers," he continued. "Now I will finally have that chance."
What Is Matt Gaetz Accused of?
Two women, only identified in the legal documents as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, allege that Gaetz and the two other men "coordinated the recruitment, payments, drugs, and travel to obtain commercial sexual acts” from them from 2017 through January 2019.
Both women were allegedly 20 and 22 when they were first introduced to Gaetz.
"The defendants collectively used their public office, power, and wealth to prey on the economic vulnerability of Plaintiffs to commit the acts," the lawsuit alleged.
Jane Doe 1 also claimed that she saw Gaetz engaging in sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl. She is not one of the plaintiffs in the case.
Jane Does Claim They Received Thousands of Dollars From Gaetz
According to the court documents, Jane Doe 1 alleged she received more than $6,000 and Jane Doe 2 was paid more than $4,000 from Gaetz.
The descriptions for the payments were not explicitly related to sexual activity, including compensation for "being my friend," "car deductible," and one that simply read, "Love you."
At the time, Gaetz was a "sitting member of Congress, holding himself out to be one of President Donald J. Trump’s closest confidants and most loyal supporters," the lawsuit claimed.
Matt Gaetz Resigned From Congress in 2024
This is not the first time the allegations have arisen. Gaetz resigned in November 2024 amid an ethics investigation.
In December 2024, the House Ethics Committee released its findings.
"The Committee did not find sufficient evidence to conclude that Representative Gaetz violated the federal s-- trafficking statute," the report read. "Although Representative Gaetz did cause the transportation of women across state lines for purposes of commercial s--, the Committee did not find evidence that any of those women were under 18 at the time of travel, nor did the Committee find sufficient evidence to conclude that the commercial s-- acts were induced by force, fraud, or coercion."
However, it further claimed that Gaetz was "uncooperative throughout the Committee’s review."
"He provided minimal documentation in response to the Committee’s requests," the report continued. "He also did not agree to a voluntary interview. On July 11, 2024, the Committee issued a subpoena to Representative Gaetz for his testimony. He did not appear, despite having received notice of the date and time of the deposition."
"While the Committee considered whether to establish an investigative subcommittee to consider sanctions against Representative Gaetz, the Committee ultimately determined that it would not risk the further victimization of the women involved in this matter. "