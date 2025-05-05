EXCLUSIVE: 'Fired' Met Staffer Reveals 'Surprising' Run-In With Blake Lively and the One Celebrity Who 'Was Not Friendly' At All

Before being fired, Casnighi – who worked the Met Gala in 2022 and 2023 – was able to have an interaction with Lively that left him shook.

"One person that surprised me, although she’s a bit on the spot now, was Blake Lively. She’s crazy nice in person," the Italian model said in a recent interview.

He continued: "I’ve seen her at another event I attended, it was for Tiffany, but it was my second time seeing her. She’s the only person that went backstage to say hi to everyone and there were no cameras.

"She was nice to everyone. I don’t know the current situation with her right now, but personally, in real life, she seems very genuine and nice to everyone. She wasn’t pretending."