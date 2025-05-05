HOT PHOTOS! 50 Cent Takes The Stage at E11EVEN Miami; Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Busta Rhymes at Carbone Beach for Race Week
RADAR ONLINE has all the latest photos of the hottest celebrities!
See what all your fave celebs have been up too!
American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH is a three-night “Supper Club on the Sand” held annually during Miami Race Week. Hosted by American Express and Major Food Group, the sold-out 2025 edition took place from May 2 to 4.To close out the weekend, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef opened her set with “Everything is Everything,” followed by solo hits including “Doo Wop (That Thing).” Wyclef Jean then joined her to perform a string of Fugees classics including “No Woman, No Cry,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Ready or Not” and closed with “Perfect Gentleman.”
Leni Klum rang in her milestone birthday during the early morning hours of May 4 with an over-the-top celebration at Miami’s hottest nightlife spot, E11EVEN — and her dad, Seal, made sure it was a night to remember. The birthday girl arrived at the ultraclub at 1 AM on May 4th in a luxury party bus with about 20 of her closest friends. At 2:15 AM her dad Seal took to the stage, guitar in hand, and sang an acoustic rendition of “Kiss from a Rose” just for his daughter. Seal then led the entire club in not one, but two rounds of “Happy Birthday” as champagne flowed and the energy hit a fever pitch.
Jeff Zalaznick, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Busta Rhymes, & Jorge Perez at Amex x Carbone Beach on May 3, 2025
The LEGO Group and Formula 1 unveil 10 fully drivable LEGO F1 cars, each representing a team on the grid, driven by top drivers Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Kimi Antonelli, Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Alexander Albon, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, and Yuki Tsunoda during the FORMULA 1 MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025 Drivers’ Parade.
50 Cent and owner of Casa Matilda Kathia Joseph at an exclusive Loca Loka Miami Race Week dinner hosted by Rana Daggubati at Casa Matilda in Miami.
Jamie Foxx dined at Queen Miami Beach during Miami Race Weekend on Friday, May 2nd, 2025