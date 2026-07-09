Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Aide Raises Eyebrows After Giving Bizarre Reason for 'Deleting Nearly 30 Secret Signal Chats' Before Leaving Trump Administration

The messages were allegedly subject to a preservation order from Bill Clinton appointee Judge Susan Illston after he was called in to give a deposition. However, according to Guy's attorneys, the messages disappeared "long before the court ordered his deposition."

The lawyers claimed the Signal chats were wiped in March, and his deposition was originally authorized on April 27. However, they did not clarify if the messages initially went missing from his device before or after Noem was excused from her position at the Department of Homeland Security.

He later allegedly redownloaded the app and, yet again, found the messages, knowing he had the deposition coming up in April. However, in doing so, the timing of the whole ordeal became murky and suspicious. After all, it appeared he attempted to log in just a day after he left his post on April 30.

Illson was "seriously troubled by these allegations of spoliation."