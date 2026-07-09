Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Aide Raises Eyebrows After Giving Bizarre Reason for 'Deleting Nearly 30 Secret Signal Chats' Before Leaving Trump Administration
July 9 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem's aide Joseph Guy has been criticized after allegedly deleting nearly 30 Signal chats – and his bizarre defense didn't do him many favors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
When Guy left the Trump administration, the messages, including those from group chats with fired "ICE Barbie" Noem, disappeared. The messages appeared to be FEMA-related, and a judge wasn't happy with their disappearance. However, Guy's team argued it was a simple technical issue.
Joseph Guy's Signal Chats Go Missing
Guy testified about the missing messages in front of Congress, claiming it was a total accident. Plus, his attorneys told PunchUp that Guy redownloaded the app in May, which "inadvertently caused the loss of some messages."
Guy's attorneys stressed, "Mr. Guy never intentionally deleted the messages at issue."
According to the attorneys, Guy never discussed potentially deleting messages with Noem or her alleged lover, Corey Lewandowski, who took an unpaid position working for Noem. “Any assertion to the contrary is a lie,” a spokesperson said.
Plus, they claimed, Guy didn't violate any order in place as there was none at the time.
Chats Allegedly Deleted on Accident
The messages were allegedly subject to a preservation order from Bill Clinton appointee Judge Susan Illston after he was called in to give a deposition. However, according to Guy's attorneys, the messages disappeared "long before the court ordered his deposition."
The lawyers claimed the Signal chats were wiped in March, and his deposition was originally authorized on April 27. However, they did not clarify if the messages initially went missing from his device before or after Noem was excused from her position at the Department of Homeland Security.
He later allegedly redownloaded the app and, yet again, found the messages, knowing he had the deposition coming up in April. However, in doing so, the timing of the whole ordeal became murky and suspicious. After all, it appeared he attempted to log in just a day after he left his post on April 30.
Illson was "seriously troubled by these allegations of spoliation."
Corey Lewandowski Entangled in Contract Scandal
Guy's controversial message disappearance scandal came amid concerns about another Noem ally.
Lewandowski, who was rumored to have a romantic relationship with Noem, allegedly solicited payments from government contractors in exchange for favorable treatment, according to NBC. Lewandowski allegedly held conversations with The GEO Group founder George Zoley.
According to insiders, Lewandowski "wanted to be paid in exchange for protecting and growing GEO Group’s DHS contracts." One source added, "He wanted payments – what some people would call a success fee."
Interestingly, the company received a new contract for $121million for services that help locate immigrants in December 2025. The company now receives over $1 billion a year in federal contracts related to Trump's directives on deportation.
A representative for Lewandowski said, "This is absolutely false and did not happen – Mr. Lewandowski never demanded any payment or compensation from the Geo Group, at any time."
Kristi Noem Allegedly Entangled in Romance With Corey Lewandowski
Lewandowski's position within Noem's team did later fall into question. While testifying before Congress, she was asked about his role in negotiating those contracts.
Insiders told NBC that President Trump allegedly called the pair after the line of questioning. Not long after, Trump fired Noem from her position at DHS.
Noem now has a role at the State Department.