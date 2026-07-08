Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Top Aide Accused of 'Deleting Nearly 30 Secret Signal Chats' on the Day He Left Trump's Administration

Nearly 30 Signal messages were allegedly wiped by former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's top aide Joseph Guy when he stepped away from President Donald Trump's administration.

Guy worked with Noem, known for her intense focus on ICE operations, at the department until she was ousted by Trump and pushed into a new role as Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas within the State Department in March. While he followed Noem to her new role, Guy didn't stay with the administration long, quitting at the end of April, RadarOnline.com has learned.