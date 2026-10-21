FBI Tip Leads to Arrest of Two 15-Year-Old Girls Accused of Plotting California High School Shooting
Oct. 21 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Two 15-year-old girls have been arrested on suspicion of plotting a school shooting at Corona High School in California after the FBI alerted local police to threatening social media communications earlier this month.
The Corona Police Department said the investigation began Oct. 6, when the FBI notified authorities about online communications involving a possible threat to the school.
The case led to the arrest of one student from Corona High School and, after further investigation, a second student from nearby Norco High School.
Authorities Investigated Alleged Shooting Plans
Police said detectives conducted an extensive investigation that included search warrants involving electronic devices and communications, as well as searches of several residences in Riverside County.
Investigators allegedly found evidence that the teenagers had spent several months researching school shootings and discussing how they could carry out a potential attack at Corona High School on an unspecified future date, according to the police department.
The investigation began with information provided by the FBI, allowing local authorities to identify the students and investigate the alleged plans before an attack occurred.
FBI Director Kash Patel later said a potential act of targeted violence at a Southern California high school had been disrupted before anyone was harmed.
Students Remain in Custody
The first suspect, a 15-year-old Corona High School student, was arrested after the FBI alert prompted the joint investigation, police said.
Detectives subsequently identified the second suspect as a 15-year-old Norco High School student. Both girls remain in custody on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, while the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office reviews the case.
Authorities have not released the teenagers’ names. Their identities were withheld because they are minors.
The investigation is being conducted with the FBI, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, and Corona-Norco Unified School District, according to police.
Months of Research, But No Weapons Found
According to investigators, the teenagers discussed ways to obtain weapons but had not been able to acquire them.
Police said searches conducted during the investigation did not uncover any weapons. Authorities also have not disclosed an intended date for the alleged attack or a possible motive.
The allegations remain under investigation, and police have not said that an attack was imminent at the time of the arrests.
FBI Says Threat Was Disrupted Before Anyone Was Harmed
Kash Patel said the alleged threat was stopped before anyone was hurt, emphasizing that protecting children is a priority for the FBI.
“There is no greater priority than protecting our kids,” Patel said, adding that threats against schools would be met with the full force of the FBI and its partners.
Corona police said the investigation remains ongoing and urged anyone with information about the case to contact Detective George Edwards.
The department also reminded parents and students to report information that could raise safety concerns.