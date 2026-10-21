FBI Tip Leads to Arrest of Two 15-Year-Old Girls Accused of Plotting California High School Shooting

Two 15-year-old girls have been arrested on suspicion of plotting a school shooting at Corona High School in California after the FBI alerted local police to threatening social media communications earlier this month.

The Corona Police Department said the investigation began Oct. 6, when the FBI notified authorities about online communications involving a possible threat to the school.

The case led to the arrest of one student from Corona High School and, after further investigation, a second student from nearby Norco High School.