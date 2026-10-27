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Home > News > FBI

FBI Raids Beverly Hills Mansion Linked to Eric Swalwell as Sexual Misconduct Probe Escalates: What We Know

Photo og Eric Swalwell
Source: MEGA

FBI conducted a raid at a house that reportedly belongs to Eric Swalwell.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

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The FBI searched a Beverly Hills mansion as part of an ongoing criminal probe connected to former California Congressman Eric Swalwell, federal officials confirmed.

According to published reports, agents were seen on Tuesday, October 27, at North Roxbury Drive near Benedict Canyon Drive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Everything was a part of an operation in the Los Angeles region related to an ongoing criminal investigation and declined to comment further. Court documents related to the search remain sealed, and no arrests were planned.

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Agents Focus on Roxbury Drive

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Eric Swalwell
Source: MEGA

Swalwell's house in Washington was also searched, leading to seizure of electronic devices.

The action marks the latest escalation in a months-long investigation that has already included searches of Swalwell's Washington home and the seizure of his electronic devices.

Multiple news organizations reported that the property searched belongs to billionaire businessman Stephen Cloobeck.

A senior law enforcement official said that the search focused on electronic devices and records about prostitution.

Cloobeck was not home at the time, and no one was taken into custody, the official said.

The mansion is located in one of Beverly Hills' most exclusive areas and was cordoned off Tuesday morning as agents executed the warrant.

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The Billionaire Donor Connection

Eric Swalwell
Source: MEGA

Swalwell was endorsed by the former chief executive of Diamond Resorts International

Cloobeck is the former chief executive of Diamond Resorts International and a longtime Democratic donor in California.

Campaign finance records show he donated $1million on March 13 to an independent expenditure group supporting Swalwell's run for governor. He had briefly launched his own campaign for governor last year before withdrawing and endorsing Swalwell.

Published reports noted Swalwell stayed at the Beverly Hills home multiple times during the final stretch of his campaign and used the property for political events.

After allegations against Swalwell became public, Stephen publicly distanced himself, telling a publication in April, "I am no longer associated with a man that takes advantage of women."

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What Led to the Federal Probe

Eric Swalwell
Source: MEGA

Swalwell resigned from his seat in Congress after serious allegations were made against him

Swalwell, a Democrat from Dublin, resigned his seat in Congress and suspended his campaign for California governor in April after four women accused him of sexual misconduct, according to multiple publications.

The allegations ranged from sending unsolicited explicit images to claims of sexual assault. One former staffer also made r--- accusations.

Swalwell has denied most of them and has apologized for what he described as mistakes in judgment, vowing to contest the claims.

In August, federal agents seized his electronic devices at San Francisco International Airport and searched his Washington, D.C., home, where he lived with his wife and three children.

According to court filings, investigators sought his phone and laptop as part of a civil rights inquiry into whether he acted under official government authority.

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What Happens Next in the Case

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Eric Swalwell
Source: MEGA

Swalwell's electronic devices were previously seized at the San Francisco International Airport.

As of Tuesday, no charges have been filed in connection with the Beverly Hills search.

Federal prosecutors are pursuing the matter under a civil rights statute, while separate criminal investigations have been opened by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Department of Homeland Security has also said it reviewed allegations that Swalwell illegally employed a nanny, Reuters reported.

The FBI has not said what, if anything, was recovered from the Beverly Hills mansion.

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