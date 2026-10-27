FBI Raids Beverly Hills Mansion Linked to Eric Swalwell as Sexual Misconduct Probe Escalates: What We Know

The FBI searched a Beverly Hills mansion as part of an ongoing criminal probe connected to former California Congressman Eric Swalwell, federal officials confirmed.

According to published reports, agents were seen on Tuesday, October 27, at North Roxbury Drive near Benedict Canyon Drive, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Everything was a part of an operation in the Los Angeles region related to an ongoing criminal investigation and declined to comment further. Court documents related to the search remain sealed, and no arrests were planned.