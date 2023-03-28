FBI Files Reveal Ivana Trump Was Under Top-Secret Counterintelligence Inquiry
Donald Trump's first wife, the late Ivana Trump, was under FBI investigation involving her ties to her home country Czechoslovakia, newly revealed documents stated.
RadarOnline.com has learned that 190 pages of classified docs were released on March 27 as part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit from Bloomberg News.
It was discovered the Federal Bureau of Investigation suggested that a preliminary inquiry be opened on the Czech-American businesswoman following claims from a confidential source in 1989.
Their goal was to track down the specifics of her emigration from the country, which was then-controlled by communists.
Ivana left Czechoslovakia by tying the knot with an Austrian ski instructor, whom she divorced in 1972 before crossing paths with her future husband Trump in New York City.
She and Trump wed in April 1977 and later finalized their divorce in 1992.
RadarOnline.com has learned the two-year inquiry into Ivana involved the bureau's counterintelligence division and was highly sensitive.
One of these files mentioned the FBI's investigation into a man connected to Czechoslovakian intelligence who arranged fictitious marriages and was also believed to be linked to Ivana.
Another passage in the heavily-redacted docs noted that it was "unknown" whether the allegations against Ivana were intended to put her in a bad light and "stem[med] from jealousies of her wealth and fame" but the probe was still "continuing" either way.
It is merely the tip of the iceberg as the FBI produced around 900 pages relating to the investigation that are expected to be released at a later date.
RadarOnline.com should note that Ivana has not been accused of any wrongdoing. The docs stated the inquiry was closed after "no outstanding leads remain."
As we previously reported, Ivana died in July 2022. She was 73.
"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana," Trump said in a statement.