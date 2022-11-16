Townhouse Ivana Trump Died In Hits The Market For $26.5 Million As Children Prepare To Split Sale Proceeds
The home Ivana Trump died in could be yours for a cool $26.5 million. RadarOnline.com has discovered that the Upper Eastside townhouse, where former President Donald Trump's first wife tragically fell to her death, is up for sale.
Ivana's children with Trump will make a pretty profit off the 8,725-square-foot property, as their mother purchased the 5-bedroom and 5.5-bathroom home for just $2.5 million in 1992.
However, RadarOnline.com has learned Don Jr., 44, Ivanka, 40, and Eric, 38, might not get as much as they hope for.
One Upper East Side broker called Ivana's home "outdated," predicting the Trump clan might have to settle for nearly $10 million under the asking price.
"It needs a total renovation," the broker told Curbed, adding, "I think it will sell for $17 million or $18 million."
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Ivana plunged down the stairs to her tragic death in July. The New York Medical Examiner revealed her cause of death was blunt impact injuries to her torso after taking the nasty spill inside her apartment.
Ivana was 73 years old.
Following the news of her death, Trump released a statement paying tribute to his ex.
"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana," he said.
Ivana was Trump's first wife. He went on to marry his mistress Marla Maples after their marriage fell apart. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Maples was not invited to the funeral.
Despite the drama, the family came together to pay their respects at the socialite's service.
Ivanka delivered a heartfelt eulogy at the invite-only funeral.
"Growing up, my mother didn’t tell me a woman could do anything she wanted to — she showed me," Ivanka said during the speech. "She was a trailblazer to men and women alike. My mother once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels. She taught us how to spear fish and then cook what we caught. My mom expanded our minds."
The news of the sale comes just two days after Ivana, Eric, and Don Jr., joined their dad and Marla to celebrate Tiffany Trump's wedding. While the ceremony went off without a hitch despite a rocky start, the siblings couldn't escape negativity, with Ivanka being accused of purposely photoshopping her brother's bride-to-be out of their family shot.