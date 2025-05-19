Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Adolph Hitler
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Did Hitler Live? FBI Files Reveal Nazi Leader May Have ESCAPED Berlin 'Suicide' Bunker — And Fled to Canary Islands

fbi files hitler escaped berlin bunker canary islands
Source: MEGA

FBI files reveal Hitler may have escaped the Berlin bunker where he's said to have killed himself.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 19 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A former CIA agent and a trove of never-before-seen FBI documents show German madman Adolf Hitler NEVER died in Berlin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The narrative the government gives us is a lie. If you look at the FBI files it throws open the investigation," said intelligence veteran Bob Baer.

Historians say Hitler committed suicide in his Berlin bunker on April 30, 1945. The evil leader is said to have taken cyanide and then shot himself.

Article continues below advertisement
fbi files hitler escaped berlin bunker canary islands
Source: CNN; MEGA

Bob Baer has exposed FBI files suggesting Adolph Hitler survived Berlin and vanished.

Article continues below advertisement

But documents seen by RadarOnline.com claim Hitler fled Germany and took a submarine to Argentina, where he lived on a ranch with his wife, Eva Braun.

The files show the FBI received repeated reports about Hitler's postwar whereabouts – and even what he looked like.

"Hitler is suffering from asthma and ulcers, has shaved off his mustache, and has a long 'but' on his lip," read a report.

One set of papers revealed the source of the information "was one of four men who met Hitler and his party when they landed from two submarines in Argentina," about three weeks after the fall of Berlin.

Article continues below advertisement
fbi files hitler escaped berlin bunker canary islands
Source: MEGA

Eva Braun, left, was reportedly with Hitler when two submarines delivered them to Argentine shores.

Article continues below advertisement

Bogus Bones

That jibes with a recent theory that Hitler flew to the Canary Islands to meet his U-boats.

Hitler arrived near the Valdes Peninsula "with two women, a doctor and several more men," said our source.

Six Argentine officials helped Hitler resettle inland at a "heavily guarded" ranch at the "foothills of the Southern Andes." the insider added.

According to military historians, Russian soldiers recovered the remains of Hitler's cremated body — including a skull with a bullet hole.

Article continues below advertisement
fbi files hitler escaped berlin bunker canary islands
Source: FORTUNE’S STORY; MEGA

Nick Bellantoni debunked the famous 'Berlin skull', proving it belonged to a woman – not Hitler.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
pope leo urged to probe vatican killer child sex slave ring fears pp

EXCLUSIVE: Under-Fire Pope Leo Urged to Probe Vatican 'Killer Child Sex Slave Ring' — After Radar Exposed Stomach-Churning Church Secrets

meghan markle wants out of prince harry marriage as he can no longer provide for family pp

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Wants Out of Prince Harry Marriage NOW' As He 'Won't Be Able to Fulfill Her Billionaire Dreams'

But American bone specialist Nick Bellantoni tested the skull in 2009 and determined it belonged to a 40-year-old woman.

FBI agents were unable to verify the 1945 Argentina report.

But Hitler's Holocaust architect, Adolf Eichmann, was captured in Argentina in 1960, and sicko Nazi doctor Josef Mengele hid in South America until his 1979 death.

As for Hitler's death in Berlin, Baer said: "It's clear to me we don't have any facts for it."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.