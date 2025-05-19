EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Did Hitler Live? FBI Files Reveal Nazi Leader May Have ESCAPED Berlin 'Suicide' Bunker — And Fled to Canary Islands
A former CIA agent and a trove of never-before-seen FBI documents show German madman Adolf Hitler NEVER died in Berlin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"The narrative the government gives us is a lie. If you look at the FBI files it throws open the investigation," said intelligence veteran Bob Baer.
Historians say Hitler committed suicide in his Berlin bunker on April 30, 1945. The evil leader is said to have taken cyanide and then shot himself.
But documents seen by RadarOnline.com claim Hitler fled Germany and took a submarine to Argentina, where he lived on a ranch with his wife, Eva Braun.
The files show the FBI received repeated reports about Hitler's postwar whereabouts – and even what he looked like.
"Hitler is suffering from asthma and ulcers, has shaved off his mustache, and has a long 'but' on his lip," read a report.
One set of papers revealed the source of the information "was one of four men who met Hitler and his party when they landed from two submarines in Argentina," about three weeks after the fall of Berlin.
Bogus Bones
That jibes with a recent theory that Hitler flew to the Canary Islands to meet his U-boats.
Hitler arrived near the Valdes Peninsula "with two women, a doctor and several more men," said our source.
Six Argentine officials helped Hitler resettle inland at a "heavily guarded" ranch at the "foothills of the Southern Andes." the insider added.
According to military historians, Russian soldiers recovered the remains of Hitler's cremated body — including a skull with a bullet hole.
But American bone specialist Nick Bellantoni tested the skull in 2009 and determined it belonged to a 40-year-old woman.
FBI agents were unable to verify the 1945 Argentina report.
But Hitler's Holocaust architect, Adolf Eichmann, was captured in Argentina in 1960, and sicko Nazi doctor Josef Mengele hid in South America until his 1979 death.
As for Hitler's death in Berlin, Baer said: "It's clear to me we don't have any facts for it."