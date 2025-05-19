EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Did Hitler Live? FBI Files Reveal Nazi Leader May Have ESCAPED Berlin 'Suicide' Bunker — And Fled to Canary Islands

A former CIA agent and a trove of never-before-seen FBI documents show German madman Adolf Hitler NEVER died in Berlin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The narrative the government gives us is a lie. If you look at the FBI files it throws open the investigation," said intelligence veteran Bob Baer.

Historians say Hitler committed suicide in his Berlin bunker on April 30, 1945. The evil leader is said to have taken cyanide and then shot himself.