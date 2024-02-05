Fani Willis' Lover Scandal: Watchdog Group Files Lawsuit Over Fulton County DA's Romance With Trump Prosecutor
A conservative watchdog group slapped Fulton County, Georgia, with a lawsuit after it failed to hand over documents related to the hiring of District Attorney Fani Willis’ lover, RadarOnlinne.com can exclusively reveal.
The Washington, D.C.-based Judicial Watch claimed the county ignored a Freedom of Information Act request for all documents and payments made to attorney Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor who helped Willis obtain an election interference indictment against Donald Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants.
“Fani Willis’ politicized and unprecedented prosecution of former President Trump has been further compromised by credible allegations of personal corruption tied to the hiring of Nathan Wade as special prosecutor,” Judicial Watch said in a statement. “That we had to file a lawsuit to try to get records about this scandal further suggests that there is something to hide.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Willis and Wade were accused of having an “improper relationship” by one of Trump’s 2020 campaign workers and an alleged co-conspirator earlier this month, which ignited a firestorm of conflict since he was paid $650k.
The courtroom scandal turned salacious when Wade’s estranged wife, Joycelyn Wade, sought to depose Willis about the alleged affair in the now-settled divorce case in nearby Cobb County. The two since entered a “temporary agreement addressing all issues,” according to CNN.
Judicial Watch filed a Georgia Open Records Act request on January 11 seeking all public records related to the “hiring/appointment/procurement of the professional services of Nathan Wade (or his law firm) as Fulton County Special Prosecutor,” according to the lawsuit.
“This includes any request for services/proposals, contracts, invoices, or correspondence (physical or electronic) related to his hiring/appointment/procurement.”
The lawsuit claimed the request was virtually ignored by the county’s Department of Purchasing & Contract Compliance, the DA’s Office, and the Board of Commissioners.
“To date, Defendant has not received any determination or any further communication from Defendant about the request,” the lawsuit stated. “To date, Defendant has failed to make any determination on Plaintiff’s January 11, 2024 request or otherwise communicate with Plaintiff about the request.”
Mike Roman, who was indicted alongside the embattled ex-president in August, alleged that Willis and Wade engaged in an “ongoing, personal and romantic relationship.” Roman accused Wade of financing swanky vacations with funds he earned as a special prosecutor.
The Fulton County judge overseeing the election interference criminal case plans to hold a February 15 hearing to weigh in on the affair allegation.