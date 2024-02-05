Fani Willis' Lover Scandal: Watchdog Group Files Lawsuit Over Fulton County DA's Romance With Trump Prosecutor

A conservative watchdog group slapped Fulton County, Georgia, with a lawsuit after it failed to hand over documents related to the hiring of District Attorney Fani Willis’ lover, RadarOnlinne.com can exclusively reveal.

The Washington, D.C.-based Judicial Watch claimed the county ignored a Freedom of Information Act request for all documents and payments made to attorney Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor who helped Willis obtain an election interference indictment against Donald Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants.

“Fani Willis’ politicized and unprecedented prosecution of former President Trump has been further compromised by credible allegations of personal corruption tied to the hiring of Nathan Wade as special prosecutor,” Judicial Watch said in a statement. “That we had to file a lawsuit to try to get records about this scandal further suggests that there is something to hide.”